Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, August 21st

HAPPY PRIDE! Calgary Pride officially kicks off today! There are a ton of super fun events happening across the city for the next 10 days as well as some incredible learning opportunities. The Treats and Beats Food Truck festival kicks things off in in the East Village from 4-8 today. For the full schedule click here.

*

*

*

Team Canada remains undefeated in the International Women’s Hockey Championship after beating the US 5-1 yesterday afternoon! It was a pretty scrappy game with Americans taking a bunch of late game penalties. That’s it for round robin play and the semi’s start on Saturday with Canada playing Germany.

Rattray: 'We proved to ourselves we can play against anybody'.



VIDEO: https://t.co/OBYJI29oE7 pic.twitter.com/uhFm2PJ2CD — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 27, 2021

*

*

*

We’re getting our first look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. She’s starring in the upcoming movie Spencer, The film is set over the course of a weekend in December 1991, when Princess Diana joins the royal family for the Christmas holiday and decides to leave her fractured marriage to Prince Charles. It looks AMAZING!

She was always Diana Spencer.

SPENCER, a fable starring Kristen Stewart.

Directed by Pablo Larraín.

In Theaters Nov. 5 pic.twitter.com/U5TANpu2uQ — NEON (@neonrated) August 26, 2021

*

*

*

The Chasing Summer Music Festival Family Reunion Edition also gets going tonight! Zed’s Dead headlines tonight, Kaskade tomorrow, and of course Basketball Legend Shaquille O’Neal aka DJ Diesel is also on the set list for tomorrow.

UPDATED SET TIMES ⏰ We're so close to finally reuniting! 🤗 Last minute advance tix available at https://t.co/qGNJGoAH5D. pic.twitter.com/U5cYPmCCRr — Chasing Summer (@ChasingSummer) August 26, 2021

*

*

*

BTS has released a brand new remix to one of the greatest songs of the summer! Check out Butter featring the one and only Megan THEE Stallion! SO good!