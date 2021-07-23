Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, July 23rd

It’s been a big week for Calgary Flames news with Gio getting picked up by Seattle and of course the role of captain now being up for grabs. Now yesterday we learned that the Flames Home Opener…is going to be same night as the City Election! WHAT. They should probably plan to set up a polling station as you walk into the dome. The full schedule was announced, one that will look a lot more normal and see them playing teams from the US again.

October 18 will be a Monday night unlike any other in Calgary. @Halfstep https://t.co/Qcmx4cNroa — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) July 23, 2021

Another amazing Calgary Summer Event has returned, kind of. Calgary Folk Fest Summer Serenades kicked off last night! The live music event is at Prince’s Island Park and with social distancing in mind, tickets were sold in pods, with each group sitting 6 feet away from one another. Artists include Jim Cuddy, Hawksley Workman, Shad and Skratch Bastid and the event runs until the 28th!

Let's get back to live! Join us for #SummerSerenades from July 22-28, presented by @atbfinancial!



Warm nights under the waning sun, butterflies before your favorite song, and the friends that have missed you so much... it's time!



Get your tickets today!https://t.co/pstbTixKtj — Calgary Folk Music Festival (@calgaryfolkfest) June 18, 2021

There's a LOT to unpack from Kanye West's DONDA listening party on Thursday night. He was two hours late for the event…but it looks like that’s because he was still finishing the album right up until before the party. There’s pictures of 2 Chainz pulling up and recording vocals backstage. Once he finally appeared in his full red suit, fans got to hear tracks featuring Travis Scott, Roddy Rich, Pop Smoke AND JAY FREAKING Z. Everyone lost it because things have been strained between them, so it’s pretty cool that Jay appears on the album. Kim K was in the audience and there was a track people are calling a diss track about their marriage but rumour is that Kanye talked to her ahead of time and gave her a heads up. So, now we wait for the album to actual drop for everyone to hear...as of 8:00 Friday morning, nothing yet.

📸: ATLpics pic.twitter.com/O7g876rjyT — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) July 23, 2021

KANYE WEST - I KNOW GOD BREATH ON THIS!



YEZZUS VIBES pic.twitter.com/qfchLCtuFt — Dave (@davesaitama) July 23, 2021

New Music Friday is also getting a nice little touch with the help of Camila Cabello! Check out here amazing new song and video for Don't Go Yet!