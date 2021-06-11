Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, June 11th

The province has moved up the eligibility for second doses. Those who got their first dose in April can now book their next dose and have definitely been jumping on that! A TON of people signed up for a second dose and when the Telus convention centre announced they would open for second doses, it got pretty busy there last night after being pretty quiet the last couple of days.

WATCH: Second dose appointments accelerated, now booking for people whose first dose was in April. @CTVInaSidhu reports: #yyc https://t.co/YolQ3Ey5rx — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 11, 2021

*

*

*

As we head into our first weekend of Stage 2, you’ll be able to check out a movie or go out for dinner and drinks with friends. Some major Calgary attractions are celebrating their re-openings this week with Calaway Park sold out for their first weekend back in operation and the zoo announcing that their indoor habitats are able to open back up as well! Meaning we can finally go see the penguins again!

Indoor animal habitats and other buildingshave opened to visitors at the Calgary Zoo as part of Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan. @dave_dormer https://t.co/AVcwG6fhig — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 10, 2021

*

*

*

Calgary Pride has announced the festival will go on this year with a mix of virtual events AND COVID safe in person events! The festival will feature a free five-day drive-in show including a movie night, theatre night, music night and a cirque du soleil styler show! THAT WILL BE AMAZING!! The virtual Pride Parade will happen on September fifth. In a statement, the organization said “We don’t pivot, we sashay!” AMAZING. Pride kicks off the last week of August and goes into the September long weekend.

B!G PRIDE COMES OUT! We are so excited to officially announce that Alberta's B!GGEST Pride Celebration is back for 2021! We have lots planned and can wait to release more details! Find our Press Release here https://t.co/v3cXUfsHHx@bigartworks

#BigPride #OurPride pic.twitter.com/D0UvI6GfSp — Calgary Pride (@CalgaryPride) June 10, 2021

*

*

*

Lorde has released her first new song in four years! Check out Solar Power!

The video is giving us ALL the beachy summer vibes! The song and upcoming album has been produced and co-written by Jack Antonoff, who produced her last album and of course has done a ton of work with Taylor Swift. In a newsletter sent out to fans, she wrote “There’s someone I want you to meet. Her feet are bare at all times. She’s sexy, playful, feral, and free. She’s a modern girl in a deadstock bikini, in touch with her past and her future, vibrating at the highest level when summer comes around. Her skin is glowing, her lovers are many. I’m completely obsessed with her, and soon you will be too. It’s my divine pleasure to be introducing you, at long last, to my third studio album, SOLAR POWER.” No release date for the album just yet.