Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, June 18th

The province is expected to reveal today that we have hit 70% of the population has been vaccinated. As of yesterday afternoon, we were at 69.9%. Almost all restrictions will be lifted two weeks following that milestone. There’s also a rumour that we could be getting an announcement on 2nd Dose bookings being bumped up for people who got their first shot in May.

Some more details coming out on how Stampede is going to go down. While the Canadian Government has granted rodeo Rodeo participants and their support staff special allowance to enter the country, they will be required to show proof of getting a vaccine prior to June 21st. They will also be staying at a secure hotel and transporting directly to and from the Stampede grounds, not allowed the venture around the city and will have to do COVID testing.

Calgary’s own Tate McRae has released another song! Check out her collaboration with Khalid. Gosh we are just so crazy proud of this girl and how she's repping Calgary! This could possibly be a contender for song of the summer!

A Calgary Brewery may just have the best Father's Day gift out there if your dad is a beer drinker! Two brothers launched Best of Kin Brewery in 2017 after quitting their jobs and going after their dream of creating good beer. They've got three brews: Lawn Beer (perfect for lawn sports and yard work), Big Hat Brew (for colder winter days) and...wait for it... DAD BEER. The beer they say that your dad keeps stocked in his bar fridge and goes straight to after a long day’s work. I LOVE the packaging. You can check out all the places in Calgary that carry it here.