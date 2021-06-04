Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, June 4th

It looks like our heat wave is starting to come to an end! We TIED a record yesterday, hitting 32.2, tying with a record set 99 years ago! A cooler weekend is on the way and we could see some thunderstorms.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s press conference was a bit of a roller coaster yesterday. She revealed some pretty crazy news on the vaccine front and the effectiveness of even one dose, saying 99% of people who were hospitalized since January had NOT been vaccinated or got sick within the two weeks of receiving their shot when immunity was building. She was also asked about Premiere Kenney’s Sky Palace Patio Party (we can call it that, right?) and danced pretty good around the questions about whether or not the were in violation of any rules, before eventually saying “We all make mistakes”.

Q: At every availabiltiy, you tell us 'we're all in this together' and to follow the rules, we're talking about an event with premier and health minister the ultimate role models for the fight against COVID, has this made it more difficult for you to give us that message? — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 3, 2021

Exciting news for University Students! The U of C has announced that it will reopen to in person learning this fall. Officials say that with vaccination rates climbing, they will introduce a gradual return for staff this summer and are very hopeful students can return to the classroom and to labs and other on campus activities in the fall!

Students at the University of Calgary can expect to return to campus for the upcoming semester as vaccination numbers in Alberta continue to climb. @CTVRyanWhite #yyc @ucalgary https://t.co/pSMkYlxosp — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 3, 2021

Canada officially has a new holiday. September 30th will now be known as National Day for Truth and Reconcilliation. The Bill for the new holiday was introduced this week, and it's being given "royal assent" which means that there will now be an annual holiday for federal government employees and federally regulated workplaces on September 30. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted "In response to one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action, and to commemorate the legacy of residential schools, we introduced legislation to make September 30th the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation,"

It's meant to "commemorate the legacy of residential schools in Canada," says Trudeau. https://t.co/37nLXynuWJ — Narcity Canada (@NarcityCanada) June 4, 2021

We’re getting some more details on the upcoming Tiger King series. I know it seems like the craze over that show happened 47 years ago, but the series is going ahead, set to stream on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. It’ll star Kate McKinnon perfectly cast as Carole Baskin and Dennis Quaid has signed on to play Rick Kirkham, the journalist/reality show producer who was interviewed in the show. Joe Exotic himself will be played by John Cameron Mitchell, a not SUPER well known actor who’s been in Girls and The Sandman.

The upcoming #JoeExotic series is building out its cast: Kate McKinnon, John Cameron Mitchell, Dennis Quaid, Nat Wolff and more have all signed on for the adaptation of the #TigerKing saga https://t.co/tEwPOFuHSl pic.twitter.com/iumlly6h1c — Variety (@Variety) June 3, 2021

There's a new summer food trend that we just HAD to taste test with our friend Joelle from CTV Morning Live. Watermelon with Mustard on it! AH! Watch us try it so you don't have to! HA!