Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, March 12th!

Rapid COVID testing is coming to two Calgary schools. One Calgary Board of Education and one Calgary Catholic school will be a part of a new pilot program for COVID testing starting next week. The tests will be offered at select schools through out the province for three weeks, with asymptomatic students and staff being test and their results being given within 15 minutes.

*

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is reassuring Albertans that the AstraZeneca vaccine IS safe after a few European countries have stopped handing it out over side effects. The province’s top doctor says our batch of the vaccine is different than the one in Europe, which has been causing blood clots in some patients, and stresses to provincial residents that it is safe to take. Residents born in 1959 and 1960 can book the shot today.

*

Anyone else dealing with major puffy eye syndrome after last night’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy. I think my cry clock came in at about 15 minutes of intermittent tears with a good 5 minutes solid cry at the end. The fact that the show’s future is hanging in the balance definitely contributed to the emotion, but we also had to say goodbye to a pretty major character. AND THEN. A preview for next week includes another appearance from McDreamy. Lets just declare swollen eyes in season for the next few weeks.

Did Grey's Anatomy Really Just Do That Very Rude, Very Sad Thing It Just Did? https://t.co/cvvfVlpx5q — E! News (@enews) March 12, 2021

Mood:

If I lay hereeeeee if I just lay hereeee#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/IrDEHPFjFp — Nohe⭐️ (@noheliaguzmano) March 12, 2021

*

The Grammy Awards are this Sunday night! Harry Styles will open the show with a performance and we’ll get to see artists like Dua Lipa, Cardi B, BTS and Billie Eilish take the stage. The Weeknd, who was completely snubbed by the awards show this year despite having one of the top charting albums of the last year, says he will be boycotting the awards show going forward and will no longer allow his label to submit his music for consideration.

The Weeknd, who was snubbed in Grammy nominations, says he will boycott the awards going forward. “Because of the secret committees,” the singer said, “I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.” https://t.co/VmEeqwX0Gp — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 11, 2021

*

Imagine Dragons are giving us a nice little Friday gift! They dropped two new songs!

*

Oh and just a heads up! The Time Change is this weekend! We SPRING forward super early Sunday morning. Happy Short Weekend to you!