Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, March 19th

dog

As the US hits a major milestone of vaccinating 100 million people since January and is set to have everyone vaccinated by May, Joe Biden has agreed to lend Canada 1.5 million doses. Canada has been slow to roll the vaccine out, with only 7% of our population getting the first dose of the immunization so far. Starting Monday, Pfiezer will begin to deliver 1 million doses a week to Canada. No word on how that’ll roll out across the country yet.

 

 

 

Calgary’s going Hollywood! Studio giant William F White has opened a massive film studio in Calgary called Fortress Studio! Calgary has been a pretty big up and comer over the last few years when it comes to film and television production, but this sets the stage for the city to have a film boom on our hands. With production sites already slammed in Vancouver and Toronto, a ton of different movies and series will begin filming here!

 

More good news for job creating industries making their home in our city- a new plant based protein plant has opened up in South East Calgary this week. Lovingly Made is a British company that has expanded here and makes plant based meat like products.

 

 

 

Justin Bieber’s sixth album is HERE! Justice is officially out streaming. He released a new video for his song Peaches last night and just like all his videos for songs featured on this album have been so far, it’s a masterpiece and features the Biebs rocking a peach coloured suit.

 

For something to punch you RIGHT in the feels today, check out this video of a 10 year old boy reuniting with his dog that’s been missing for two months,

 

 

We’re one week away from the new Mighty Ducks series dropping on Disney Plus and we’re learning this morning that the original cast is joining Gordon Bombay for an episode! Read up on what the kids we LOVED watching play hockey here:

 

 

Happy Last Day of Winter! Spring Arrives tomorrow, even though we’ve been enjoying spring like weather for a bit now! Looks like it’s going to be a beautiful first weekend of spring with pretty good amount of sunshine! ENJOY!

 

 

