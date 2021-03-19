Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, March 19th

As the US hits a major milestone of vaccinating 100 million people since January and is set to have everyone vaccinated by May, Joe Biden has agreed to lend Canada 1.5 million doses. Canada has been slow to roll the vaccine out, with only 7% of our population getting the first dose of the immunization so far. Starting Monday, Pfiezer will begin to deliver 1 million doses a week to Canada. No word on how that’ll roll out across the country yet.

Canada finalizing deal with U.S. for 1.5M doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine https://t.co/I5M8BOiCio pic.twitter.com/2PRES9ozEK — CTV News (@CTVNews) March 19, 2021

Calgary’s going Hollywood! Studio giant William F White has opened a massive film studio in Calgary called Fortress Studio! Calgary has been a pretty big up and comer over the last few years when it comes to film and television production, but this sets the stage for the city to have a film boom on our hands. With production sites already slammed in Vancouver and Toronto, a ton of different movies and series will begin filming here!

More good news for job creating industries making their home in our city- a new plant based protein plant has opened up in South East Calgary this week. Lovingly Made is a British company that has expanded here and makes plant based meat like products.

New plant-based protein facility opens flagship location in northeast Calgary @CTVInaSidhu #yyc https://t.co/jToxCBgXtS — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) March 19, 2021

Justin Bieber’s sixth album is HERE! Justice is officially out streaming. He released a new video for his song Peaches last night and just like all his videos for songs featured on this album have been so far, it’s a masterpiece and features the Biebs rocking a peach coloured suit.

For something to punch you RIGHT in the feels today, check out this video of a 10 year old boy reuniting with his dog that’s been missing for two months,

Tyler is 10-years old.



His dog Bruiser went missing two months ago when he ran off while chasing a rabbit.



Tyler got a surprise when he came home from school...pic.twitter.com/auMMIMibYU — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 19, 2021

We’re one week away from the new Mighty Ducks series dropping on Disney Plus and we’re learning this morning that the original cast is joining Gordon Bombay for an episode! Read up on what the kids we LOVED watching play hockey here:

I was up all night, blogging the everloving SHIT out of this! What a day. https://t.co/eekaCN9860 — JD 🥃 (@JDfromCJAY) March 19, 2021

Happy Last Day of Winter! Spring Arrives tomorrow, even though we’ve been enjoying spring like weather for a bit now! Looks like it’s going to be a beautiful first weekend of spring with pretty good amount of sunshine! ENJOY!