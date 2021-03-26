Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, March 26th

A popular Calgary restaurant has been connected to a COVID outbreak involving at least 34 cases. An outbreak was declared at Joey Eu Claire on March 13th, but the restaurant stayed open until March 20th. It’s not clear how many of the cases were staff or customers, but one person has spoken out saying she’s one of four people in her close circle who got the virus after having lunch there March 13th. Cases continue to rise with our highest number in two months coming in yesterday- 764 positive cases were discovered.

Restaurant at heart of COVID outbreak remained open after outbreak first declared. @CTVBMacfarlane reports: #yyc https://t.co/hybRjuNX6x — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) March 26, 2021

Today is the last day of school before Spring Break and Dr Hinshaw said that she expects students WILL return back to school for in person learning following the break. There have been some questions about whether students would be placed back online because of the rising case numbers but while she doesn’t think that’s necessary, she does ask that students don’t gather over the break or Easter holiday with people outside their household.

Alberta does not expect to move toward online schooling after Spring Break #yyc #yeg https://t.co/OsMcTwGdaD — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) March 26, 2021

The Suez Canal has been blocked for days now by a massive ship that got hung up. The ship is the size of the Empire State Building and it’s estimated that the cost of the delays it’s causing of shipments of goods will be at least 10 Billion Dollars a day. The ship is SO big, that it can actually be seen from space. Just mind blowing to think of the task at hand in trying to dislodge something so big.

You may make mistakes, but at least they're usually not "we can see your mistake from space" badhttps://t.co/1DVwVnsqyM — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) March 24, 2021

The New Mighty Ducks Series is officially streaming on Disney Plus. It stars Emilio Esteves reprising his greatest role OF. ALL. TIME. Coach Gordon Bombay! Lauren Graham of Gilmore Girls is also in it and it just looks like a real wholesome show about hockey!

Game on. #TheMightyDucks, an Original Series, is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. — Disney+ Canada 🇨🇦 (@DisneyPlusCA) March 25, 2021

Earth Hour is tomorrow night! Across the world, at 8:30 pm in each different time zone, tons of people will be making the choice to turn off their lights, screens and all electronics! Enjoy a little candlelight board game, or something else that’s fun in the dark and help conserve energy and raise awareness for climate change!

This year's event takes place Saturday March 27th, 8:30-9:30pm.The Calgary Earth Hour event is called Calgary Unplugged because we want it to be about more than 60 minutes of action.For info check our FB at https://t.co/YdSlNaWYft#500ClimatePledge #yyc #earthhour #climatechange pic.twitter.com/4wlvV0u8z7 — MyCECA (@MyCECA) March 23, 2021

We are a week our from Easter and Pepsi has linked up with one of the most famous Easter treats out there: PEEPS. They're releasing a marshmallow flavoured version. It won't be found in stores but you can entere to win the three pack of mini cans, which come in blue, yellow and pink! Whether you think this is a good idea or not, we can all agree that they failed by not calling it Peepsi.