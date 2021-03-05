Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, March 5th

A major announcement from the Alberta Government yesterday. The Health Minister said that as long as supply remains consistent, that all adult Albertans will get at least one dose of the vaccine by the end of June. A major shipment of nearly 500,000 doses is coming this month and the age group 65-75 will be able to start booking appointments on March 15th.

WATCH: If supplies remain consistent, all adult Albertans should get at least one vaccination by June 30: Shandro. @CTVAlesia Fieldberg reports: #yyc https://t.co/nzuBVci0dn — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) March 5, 2021

*

The Greatest Hockey Dad of All Time has passed away. Walter Gretzky, the dad of Wayne Gretzky died yesterday at the age of 82. Wayne released a statement last night saying his dad was the reason he loved hockey and that he inspired him to be the best he could be, not only in the sport, but in life.

*

NEW. MUSIC. FRIDAY!!! Wow, you ready for this?!

Justin Bieber dropped Hold On, accompanied by an AMAZING music video that is legit a mini action movie complete with a bank heist, high speed chase and of course a girl he’s doing it all for! This video is seriously SO good. Buckle up. It’s a ride.

*

Drake released THREE songs last night under Scary Hours 2. Click here to get links to listen to those:

*

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s Silk Sonic with the super smooth Leave the Door Open

*

THIS IS HUGE. If you fell in love with Rege-Jean Page from Bridgerton, have we got news for you! There's a Netflix movie in the works starring him...Ryan Gosling...and CHRIS EVANS. WOW. No word on release for that just yet, but I guess you should maybe start preparing yourself by watching Bridgerton again. And the Notebook. And Captain America.

*

First Look photos for Space Jam 2 have been released! Lebron James posted the photos of the upcoming sequel to one of the greatest movies of ALL TIME on his Instagram! The movie will be out on July 16th!