Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, May 14th

If you’re not going to wear a mask, you’ll need a doctors note. Dr Hinshaw made the announcement yesterday. There are of course legit medical exemptions for people who can’t wear a face covering, but there have been a lot of people who have been using that as a loophole to avoid fines without proof, so as of today, if someone isn’t wearing a mask they’ll need a note from a doctor or psychologist.

Doctor's note now required for mask exemptions, says Hinshaw; 1,558 new cases of COVID-19 recorded https://t.co/6tblEQfZWa #yyc #COVID19AB — Calgary Herald (@calgaryherald) May 14, 2021

* * *

Another major Calgary event has been postponed AGAIN. The Calgary Expo will not be happening August Long weekend as it was planned. They are offer different options for getting your money back, such as transferring them to a later event or giving you a full refund.

* * *

We are FINALLY getting more details on The Friends reunion! It’ll start streaming on Crave on May 27th and will feature the six core cast members returning to relive the glory days. To avoid any confusion, this isn’t a follow up episode, it’s a follow up panel where Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc will NOT be playing their characters. I think we would all love to know what happened to our beloved characters, so maybe they'll give some insight as to where they think the Central Perk Crew would be now. The show will feature a ton of star power as Justin Bieber, Reese Witherspoon, David Beckham and BTS are all scheduled to appear as well!

* * *

A woman in Florida has been arrested after posing as a high school student to gain more Instagram followers. This story is SO bizarre. The 28 year old hit up a high school as a student, wearing a backpack and CARRYING A SKATEBOARD (OF COURSE SHE DID) and handed out flyers featuring her Instagram info. She got busted and has been charged with trespassing and ordered to keep away from the school. If you need to know more about this woman, click here.

Florida woman sneaks into high school, poses as student to gain social media followers https://t.co/wc4jQdM3PK pic.twitter.com/4S50RU9VL2 — Florida Man (@FloridaMan__) May 13, 2021

***

Seth Rogen is looking SUPER different in a recent Instagram post! He's starring in the Pam and Tommy series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and posted a couple photos of the cast's looks. Sebastian Stan and Lily James look AMAZING...and then there's Seth! HE'S BEARDLESS! He looks SO different! He's also rocking a mean JORT! Rogen is playing an adult film star in the Hulu Series. Swipe to photos 3 and 4 for a glimpse!