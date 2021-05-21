Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, May 21st

A couple new changes to quarantine rules were announced by Dr. Deena Hinshaw yesterday. Anyone who is fully vaccinated and has close contact with a case is no longer required to isolate if they don’t have any symptoms and someone with one dose of the vaccine will only have to quarantine for 10 days as long as they don’t have symptoms. The province reported 830 cases yesterday and we are now sitting a just over 17,000 active cases in the province, down from 25,000 last week.

Dr. Hinshaw introduced a couple new rules Thursday. Camilla di Giuseppe reports https://t.co/SkdkMdKfJE — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) May 21, 2021

It is the MAY. LONG. WEEKEND. And it wouldn’t be the unofficial kick off to summer without snow in the forecast! Campers across the province are ready to head out and for a lot of them the forecast won’t stop them. And if you love the snow, you’re happy, especially since this is the last weekend to hit Sunshine. It does look like here in Calgary it’ll be OKAY with the CTV weather app saying we’ll hit around 12 each day with tomorrow looking like the sunniest.

Some Albertans say snowy, wet weather won't get in the way of the May long weekend. Teri Fikowski reports. https://t.co/rlhdCYgX2f — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) May 21, 2021

It’s new music Friday, friends! First up, a brand new song from BTS called Butter.

And Marshmello is collaborating with the Jonas Brothers on Leave Before you Love Me.

Both of those songs will be performed at the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, which still might be an awards show worth checking out! Nick Jonas is actually also hosting and there will be performances from Doja Cat, SZA, DJ Khaled with H.E.R. and Alicia Keys will be throwing it back with a performance to celebrate 20 years since her breakthrough album was released.

New @jonasbrothers music is here!! #LeaveBeforeYouLoveMe is out now! Can’t wait to perform this song for you guys on the @BBMAs this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/qnefzFfGWF — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) May 21, 2021

Chris Evans is sharing how he rescued his dog and it is the most precious story of all time.