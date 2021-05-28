Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, May 28th

Yesterday we got a little bit more of an idea of what Stampede is going to look like as the provincial government continues to say the show will go on. It will be a bit different, with the Chuckwagons not going ahead and the grandstand show being slightly scaled back. However, the midway will still have rides and as seen yesterday as the tent was being put up, Nashville North will still be a thing. Dr Deenea Hinshaw, who was missing from the press conference where the reopening plans were announced, said she agrees with the provincial plan but says people must continue to follow the guidelines if we hope to see them go through.

Well it’s happening folks. Nashville North tent is going up on Stampede grounds right now. How do you feel about having a #stampede this year? #yyc



Here is what we know about what will go ahead and what won’t (the Rangeland Derby): https://t.co/912XBIzdHQ pic.twitter.com/pKWV0plTYT — Teri Fikowski (@TeriFikowski) May 27, 2021

You can expect a busy weekend in the mountains if you’re planning to head out, as this will be the last weekend that people will be able to enjoy Kananaskis without paying. User fees will go into effect next week and it will cost people either $15 per day to enjoy the area or they can buy a yearly pass for $90. The UCP say the money will be used to help take care of the parks but many critics are asking for proof that that is what will happen with the revenue.

WATCH: User fees come to K-Country starting June 1, but some say process is a mess. @TimmCTV reports: #yyc https://t.co/2kYa0CNURy — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) May 28, 2021

By now, many of us have watched the Friends Reunion Special. SO. Many. Feelings. Ross and Rachel’s David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston bringing us to tears as they talked about their feelings for each other in real life. Matthew Perry with concerning speech that he says was related to dental surgery. Matt LeBlanc showing exactly why we all adored Joey so much- because the guy who played him is just SO LOVABLE! I won’t spoil anything too much for anyone who hasn’t watched, but I’ll just point on two more highlights: Justin Bieber’s HILARIOUS appearance and Lady Gaga singing Smelly Cat!

I’m sorry but Lady Gaga can make Smelly Cat absolutely slap pic.twitter.com/V9DgdcJbso — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) May 27, 2021

And another major viewing event kicks off today! Cruella starts streaming on Disney Plus with Emma Stone playing one of the worst Disney Villains of all time in a role some people are comparing to the Joker!