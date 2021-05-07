Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, May 7th, 2021

More than 100,000 Albertans in their thirties booked their COVID vaccine yesterday! The eligibility opened up to anyone born in 1991 or earlier yesterday and those appointment were scooped up big time. As of Monday anyone born in 2009 or earlier can book.

WATCH: Alberta millenials have vaccination moment as 100K Albertans book appointments Thursday. @CTVMarkVillani reports: #yyc https://t.co/mMNMaW3zQc — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) May 7, 2021

The new health restrictions will all be in place as of this Sunday. K-6 starts online today, bars and restaurants will have to stop sit down dining on Sunday and personal services will also have to close as of Sunday. If you're still not super clear on what all these new restrictions include, click here.

Premier @jkenney just announced additional measures to protect Albertans and our healthcare system. Make sure to read the update here: https://t.co/64wnqa2JlR #AbLeg pic.twitter.com/nRXV1qcguf — Grant Hunter (@GrantHunterUCP) May 5, 2021

Grey’s Anatomy just keeps throwing punches at their fans. First of the, the future of the show is STILL up in the air…and now, after last night’s episode, we’ve learned that one of our favourite doctors from the last 12 seasons is leaving!! Jackson Avery is moving on to take over the Fox Foundation after an episode of major soul searching. We got to see the return of Jackson's ex, April, and it sounds like she's going to move across the country to Boston with him to help run the charity. The show is on hiatus next week, but when it returns on May 20th, it'll be his last episode. The show's future is STILL up in the air and hasn't been officially renewed for another season.

Grey's Anatomy: Jackson and April Reunite — and Make a Big Life Decision Together​ https://t.co/Kt2yPsBeq9 — People (@people) May 7, 2021

After the greatest season of Big Brother in YEARS, the winner of BBCAN9 has been crowned! Tychon Carter-Newman has become the first black man to win Big Brother, in both the American and Canadian versions! Our Calgary Rep Breydon made it to the final two, bringing home $20,000 and and Kiefer won Canada's Favourite Player, bringing home $10,000! It was such an incredible season of drama, feel good and representation!