Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, October 15th

Tributes are pouring in for a man who was killed in downtown Calgary last weekend. The man was shot outside of a nightclub after defending a woman that he was with and is being remembered for being an amazing Basketball Player for the SAIT Trojans with a heart of gold. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help his family cover the funeral costs and the goal of $25,000 has been surpassed.

Family, friends mourn John Smith Jr. as police search for shooting suspect https://t.co/gH4WITQjFI #yyc — Calgary Herald (@calgaryherald) October 15, 2021

A major road closure is going into affect later on this morning! The Fourth Avenue Flyover will be completely closed at 9:30 this morning for the entire weekend while a film crew takes over to shoot scenes for a movie! A section of Memorial Drive, between Fourth Street and 12 Street N.E., will also be closed through out the weekend.

CLOSURES FOR FILMING: The 4 Ave flyover will be closed from 9:30 am on Friday Oct. 15 until 6 am on Monday Oct. 18. Also, Memorial Dr will be closed between 4 St N.E and 12 St N.E. on Sunday Oct. 17 from 5 am to 9 pm. Avoid area and take alt route. #yyctraffic pic.twitter.com/ImjX3czeQO — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) October 14, 2021

Adele’s new song Easy on Me is officially out and we are allllll about it! The video is a 5 and a half minute production that actually has a Canadian connection! It was directed by Montreal Filmmaker Xavier Dolan. This isn’t the first time they’ve worked together- he also did the music video for Hello which has been viewed nearly 3 billion times on Youtube.

A fun weekend ahead! It’s supposed to be super nice all weekend long and Beerfest gets going again at the BMO Centre today and tomorrow!

Also, the Flames are finally back in action and starting the season off just the way we like it! With a good ol’ fashioned Battle of Alberta!! The Flames play in Edmonton at 8:00 Saturday night before their home opener on Monday at the Saddledome!