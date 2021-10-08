Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, October 8th

The province has announced support for businesses participating in the Restriction Exemption Program. In a few weeks businesses can apply for a $2000 grant to help with costs of the program such as QR code readers. They’ve also decided to up the fines for anyone harassing workers who are enforcing public health orders from $2000 to $4000.

Inglewood Pizza Place Without Papers is really living up to its name after losing their business license, liquor license and food handling permit for refusing to comply with health restrictions. The restaurant has also been given 27 tickets for refusing to check proof of vaccination, failure to display signage and operating while its business licence was suspended.

The City of Calgary said it had revoked Without Papers Pizza's business licence and issued 27 tickets. https://t.co/pAmQrEg2yu — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) October 7, 2021

Adele has given her first interview in five years, sharing about her upcoming album and the inspiration behind it. She looks absolutely stunning on the cover of Vogue and talks about her divorce and the impact the whole thing had on her child. When asked about the album she said "I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption. But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time." The interview is fantastic, you can read the whole thing here.

A couple things to check out over the long weekend: Justin Bieber’s new documentary Our World debuts on Amazon Prime. It follows what went into Bieber's New Years Eve 2021 Performance. You've also gotta check out his brand new music video for Ghost, starring Diane Keaton as his grandma. Just a heads up, it'll make you cry!