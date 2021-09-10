Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, September 10th

The Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo kicks off today! They’re honouring health care heroes today and have offered people in health care the chance to register online for free admission. Celebrities from TV shows like Sons of Anarchy, Riverdale and Buffy will be appearing, as well as Matthew Lewis who played Neville Longbottom from all 8 Harry Potter Movies.

An incredible moment for yet another female Canadian Athlete! Tennis Player Leylah Fernandez has advanced to the US Open final after she beat the 2nd best ranked tennis player in the world. The 19 year old becomes the first UNRANKED player in the history of tennis, both men and women, to go to the US open. Leylah’s parents immigrated to Canada and her dad got super emotional when talking about what it means for her represent Canada. The Final Match will be played Sunday afternoon.

Incredibly powerful. ❤️



Leylah Annie Fernandez's father, Jorge, chats with @markhmasters about what it means to represent Canada as an immigrant family. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/d6SU5jgL44 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 9, 2021

A history making night on Big Brother last night. SPOILER ALERT HERE: after the double eviction, all 6 members of the Cook Out Alliance made it through and for the first time the final cast members are all black, meaning that for the first time ever, a black person will win Big Brother. It was also announced last night that Celebrity Big Brother will return this winter!

The Federal Leaders debate involved a lot of mud slinging and yelling over each other as the 5 main party leaders took to the stage. If you’re hoping to get your vote out of the way, advanced polls open this weekend, check your mail for your voter card with your polling station info.

Ed Sheeran is out with new music! Check out his new song Shivers!