Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, September 17th

Dr Hinshaw held another press conference yesterday to attempt to clear things up from the health restriction announcement from the day before. She clarified that if a business takes part in the Restriction Exemption program, they will be able to operate as normal. Meaning that if a restaurant or bar asks for proof of vaccination, they can allow indoor dining and stay open late. The program starts Monday and while printable wallet sized vaccine cards will be available on The My health Alberta app, you can also show a paper copy or screen shot of your vaccine record.

The number of vaccine appointments booked yesterday TRIPLED…25,000 appointments were made for the shot, compared to 9000 the day before.

Mount Royal University has announced they will open in person classes again on Monday. They closed for the remainder of the week following Wednesday night’s health measures announcement, but they now say they will be adopting the province’s Restrictions Exemption, meaning they’ll be asking for proof of vaccination to attend in person learning or a negative rapid test

Lil Nas X has released his debut album! He’s referred to the album as his baby while gearing up for its release and since it has arrived, he’s also created a Baby Registry! Only instead of gifts he’s asking for donations to non-profit organizations. He also released a new video last that’s pretty darn steamy…so steamy that there’s definitely a shower scene. Not super safe for work!

Happy Belated Birthday to Nick Jonas! He turned 29 yesterday and got to celebrate by releasing a new song with his brothers. Check out the latest from the Jonas Brothers!

TV’s biggest night is coming up this weekend. The Emmy Awards will be handed out and EVERYONE is keeping an eye on the Actress Categories that are so insanely stacked, they should honestly just say “tie”.

the best actress in a limited series category at the emmy awards is an absolute attack on me, myself, and I #Emmys pic.twitter.com/lm4mYSRI51 — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) July 13, 2021

We just can’t get over Tuesday’s #EmmyNoms, so we’ve been reliving the fun all week long. Here’s a look back at your #Emmys nominees for Lead Actress in a Drama Series: @UzoAduba, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Elisabeth Moss, @MjRodriguez7, and @JurneeSmollett. #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/wxUPe9NTDl — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2021