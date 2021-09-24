Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, September 24th
Lululemon is taking over from The Bay as the official clothing provider for Team Canada at the olympics! They’ll hook the athletes up with the gear starting at the Beijing Winter Games in February and have signed on to continue that until 2028. We’ll get our first look sometime next month!
Inspire, unite and transform the world together through sport. 🤝— Team Canada (@TeamCanada) September 23, 2021
We are proud to welcome @lululemon as Official Outfitter of #TeamCanada through 2028. ✨
Okay, we got some really great TV and Movie news yesterday. First, Netflix announcing two MASSIVE documentaries. Britney Vs Spears, a new documentary about her conservatorship and her breaking free.
Is there a trailer for Britney Vs Spears?— British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) September 23, 2021
They also revealed that somehow they’ve got another season of Tiger King on the way, even though Joe Exotic has been in prison.
Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1!
Nintendo has announced a new Super Mario Bros Movie is coming out next December! The voice cast of the animated movie is STACKED!! Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi and in what might be the best casting of all time, Jack Black as Bowser?!?!
It's a-Chris Pratt! The actor will play everyone's favorite Italian plumber Mario in the Super Mario Bros. animated film.
Anya Taylor-Joy will lend her voice to the iconic Princess Peach in the Super Mario Bros. movie.
The Super Mario Bros. animated movie's villainous Bowser will be voiced by Jack Black.
Chris Pratt as Mario— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021
Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach
Charlie Day as Luigi
Jack Black as Bowser
Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong
Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek
Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike
Surprise cameos from Charles Martinet
BTS and Coldplay have teamed up for a new song called My Universe! Hear the entire thing here!
Coldplay X BTS // #MyUniverse // Ya disponible
