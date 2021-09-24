iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, September 24th

Chris Pratt Mario

Lululemon is taking over from The Bay as the official clothing provider for Team Canada at the olympics! They’ll hook the athletes up with the gear starting at the Beijing Winter Games in February and have signed on to continue that until 2028. We’ll get our first look sometime next month!

 

 

Okay, we got some really great TV and Movie news yesterday. First, Netflix announcing two MASSIVE documentaries. Britney Vs Spears, a new documentary about her conservatorship and her breaking free.

 

 

They also revealed that somehow they’ve got another season of Tiger King on the way, even though Joe Exotic has been in prison.

 

 

Nintendo has announced a new Super Mario Bros Movie is coming out next December! The voice cast of the animated movie is STACKED!! Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi and in what might be the best casting of all time, Jack Black as Bowser?!?!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BTS and Coldplay have teamed up for a new song called My Universe! Hear the entire thing here!

 

 

