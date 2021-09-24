Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, September 24th

Lululemon is taking over from The Bay as the official clothing provider for Team Canada at the olympics! They’ll hook the athletes up with the gear starting at the Beijing Winter Games in February and have signed on to continue that until 2028. We’ll get our first look sometime next month!

Inspire, unite and transform the world together through sport. 🤝



We are proud to welcome @lululemon as Official Outfitter of #TeamCanada through 2028. ✨



Details: https://t.co/v8xVnCL4XJ pic.twitter.com/Z3xMAavavb — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) September 23, 2021

Okay, we got some really great TV and Movie news yesterday. First, Netflix announcing two MASSIVE documentaries. Britney Vs Spears, a new documentary about her conservatorship and her breaking free.

Is there a trailer for Britney Vs Spears?



There is indeed. Watch it below... pic.twitter.com/WDi1HcepIz — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) September 23, 2021

They also revealed that somehow they’ve got another season of Tiger King on the way, even though Joe Exotic has been in prison.

Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1! pic.twitter.com/mFBUxtAl6i — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021

Nintendo has announced a new Super Mario Bros Movie is coming out next December! The voice cast of the animated movie is STACKED!! Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi and in what might be the best casting of all time, Jack Black as Bowser?!?!

It’s a-Chris Pratt! The actor will play everyone’s favorite Italian plumber Mario in the Super Mario Bros. animated film. https://t.co/j5ySYDN5WR pic.twitter.com/ELSTfdIzni — Variety (@Variety) September 23, 2021

Anya Taylor-Joy will lend her voice to the iconic Princess Peach in the Super Mario Bros. movie. https://t.co/j5ySYDN5WR pic.twitter.com/XI34B1LVAQ — Variety (@Variety) September 23, 2021

The Super Mario Bros. animated movie’s villainous Bowser will be voiced by Jack Black. https://t.co/j5ySYDN5WR pic.twitter.com/UDyGRC519l — Variety (@Variety) September 23, 2021

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

Surprise cameos from Charles Martinet — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

BTS and Coldplay have teamed up for a new song called My Universe! Hear the entire thing here!