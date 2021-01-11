Danaye's Daily Dose for January 11th, 2021

Back to school for K-12 students today! Junior and High School students haven’t been in the classroom since the end of November so there will be a lot of happy reunions of friends in school today and a lot of happy parents who are thankful to be able to hand teaching back to the professionals. Thank you, teachers.

*

Sergeant Andrew Harnett was laid to rest on Saturday afternoon in a regimental funeral. Alberta Health Services granted a special permit to allow 50 people attend the funeral of the Calgary Police officer who was killed on NYE, while dozes of police officers and first responders took part in a procession that included a fly past by two CF-18 Hornets.

*

Sex and the City is COMING BACK. WHAT?! The revival will stream on HBO Max and will follow Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes as they navigate love in their 50’s. So cool! It will be the original cast returning to their roles. Check out this little teaser video that Cynthia Nixon posted to Twitter last night.

No word on why Samantha Jones won’t be making a return to the series, but fans are pretty fired up that she won’t be back.

The show doesn't work without Samantha. I mean, even the E! reruns of SATC were awful, because they censor half of Sam's slutty stories (and weirdly, Miranda's dialogue, too, since she curses constantly.)



The only solution is to recast with Dick Sargent. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) January 11, 2021

Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte in the first episode without Samantha. pic.twitter.com/9FZBKeTFQM — johnny (@justjohnny81) January 11, 2021

Sarah Jessica Parker did respond to some of the people asking why Kim Catrall won't be reprising her role, saying that they will also miss her, but that Sam Jones just isn't a part of the story. Thinking it probably has more to do with their feud!

*

Prince Harry and Megan Markle have quit social media. They’ve spoken out in the past against the horrible trolling they’ve been victims up, and they’ve obviously reached their breaking point and their accounts are both now inactive. They won’t even be using social for their charity organization The Archewell Foundation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit social media: report https://t.co/QixUVd5KHV — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) January 10, 2021

*

The Bachelor returns tonight and it looks like the drama REALLLLY fires up and they start dropping like flies...literally: looks like someone passes out during the rose ceremony tonight!