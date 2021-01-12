Danaye's Daily Dose for January 12th, 2020

Premiere Jason Kenney gave some info on how COVID vaccines are going. While the province had fallen behind on their end of 2020 goal, they say things have picked up and are nearing 50,000 Albertans who have received the shot. Kenney says AHS is hopeful to soon be vaccinating 50,000 people a week by the end of the month. They’ve also added paramedics and first responders to the list of health care workers who at the front of the line to receive the vaccine.

STORY: Alberta reports 639 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 50K vaccines administered https://t.co/ckMcKCMUh5 — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) January 11, 2021

*

The Calgary Zoo announced some exciting news yesterday! Yewande the gorilla is expecting a BABYYYY!!! She’s due in May and this will be not only her first baby, but the first baby of new Silverback Jasiri. It’s the first baby gorilla at the zoo since 2016. They posted her ultrasound and say she’s actually being trained to sit still while they do her prenatal check ups and gets treats after her chek ups! SO SO precious!

*

The first episode of Jeopardy without Alex Trebek aired last night. Ken Jennings took on the SUPER tough task of being the first guest host and had a really beautiful tribute for Alex before the game got started. Reviews for how he did hosting are fairly mixed. VERY big shoes to fill! No word on who will permanently host just yet.

Ken Jennings steps up to the lectern today as our first guest host – but not before honoring Alex. pic.twitter.com/uOzQ3UfqmN — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 12, 2021

*

Am I the only one who got their heart rate up watching The Bachelor last night? Yes, Matt is hot, but that’s not what got me going! It was the outrageous, drama seeking Victoria that got me riled up, and not in the good! WOW. She is REALLY stirring the pot! The rose ceremony was interrupted when one of the women passed out, so it was actually a cliff hanger and we don’t know if Victoria will make it past this point, but MAN, do I hope she’s outta there soon!