Danaye's Daily Dose for January 15th, 2021

Some Alberta businesses that have been closed since early December will be allowed to open again starting on Monday. Personal Services such as Salons, Barber Shops, Esthetics and Tattoo Shops will be able to start serving clients again, under COVID safety protocols of course. Dr Hinshaw credits the actions of Albertans following the lockdown measures with helping our new cases trend down in what she says is a reassuring way. The province also announced that outdoor gatherings of 10 people will be allowed again.

*

The city has revealed that bylaw officers have had to issue quite a few tickets over the last couple of weeks to people defying the latest restrictions. 56 tickets were handed out in the last week alone to businesses who were operating when they shouldn’t be and 15 tickets were handed out for people refusing to follow the mask bylaw.

*

The Penguin Walk returns to the Calgary Zoo today! It’s been a minute since we’ve been able to see these precious birds waddle their way throughout the zoo! Things are different now and you have to book your time, but you can head to the zoo’s website for all that info!

*

It was announced last fall that Dexter is returning for a 10 episode miniseries, as early as this fall! Now, Michael C Hall, the actor who played the serial killer for 8 years, is weighing in on the return. He says he totally understands why people hated the way the show ended in 2013 and that’s a big reason they’ve decided to bring the show back.

"The appetite for the reboot is a way facilitated by the fact that it was a less than satisfying ending for people," he said. "I want to find out what happened to the guy just as much as everybody else. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, 'What the hell happened to that guy?' So I'm excited to step back into it."

Hall says the show will take place in real time, picking up 8 years after we last saw Dexter and that they won’t play any “it was all a dream” tricks on viewers. Read more here.

IT'S OFFICIAL. 🔪🔪🔪#Dexter returns for Season 9 / Limited 10-episode series in Fall 2021.



Spread the news! pic.twitter.com/pdvUBMApWD — Dexter Returns🔪 (@DexterDaily) October 14, 2020

*

WandaVision debuts on Disney+ tonight and it looks SUPER good!