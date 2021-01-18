Danaye's Daily Dose for January 18th, 2020

COVID19 restrictions will ease up starting today. Personal Services such as hair salons, barber shops, estheticians and tattoo shops can start serving clients by appointment and with all the other safety measures in place, such as mandatory mask wearing and smaller capacity. Outdoor gatherings of 10 are also now allowed, as long as you keep two metres distance between you and people from other households.

<*>

Another tough blow for Alberta’s oil industry. Joe Biden will be cancelling the Keystone XL Pipeline on the day of his inauguration, this Wednesday. The project, that would see oil from Alberta make it’s way to Nebraska, is part of a list of actions Donald Trump made during his presidency that Biden will be reversing on day one. Word is that Prime Minster Trudeau has spoken to him about it and they agreed to discuss it further down the road.

Biden to kill Keystone XL pipeline extension on inauguration day #yyc #yeg https://t.co/XeelKJu2OW — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) January 17, 2021

*

Space Jam 2 is probably one of the movies I’m most looking forward to coming out this year. My siblings and I LIVED by Space Jam growing up and I’ve easily seen it 50 times (and listened to the soundtrack 748 times). So I’m both excited to see what they can do with advanced movie magic, but also a little scared that it’s going to be another sequel that Hollywood should have just not done. Although, really, what can go wrong? It’s the Loony Tunes and another really great basketball player, LeBron James. They’re sticking to the formula! LeBron shared the first look of the movie today…and I’ll warn you. It’s incredibly disappointing because it’s 2 seconds long. Looking forward to a legit trailer hopefully coming soon! Space Jam 2 comes out July 16th.

*

We’re also getting the first look at another Pro-Athlete turned actor’s latest work! Dwayne Johnson has posted the trailer for “Young Rock” and it looks super cute! The series will follow his journey from childhood, through his success in the WWE to his rise to the top in Hollywood. Johnson shared the trailer on Instagram over the weekend with a really heartwarming caption:

"I really wish my dad was around to see this one," he captioned the share. While his father may not be around, his presence nevertheless looms large -- both figuratively and literally -- in the new series.

Young Rock will starting airing February 16th on NBC.

*

Today is Blue Monday, what some say is the most depressing day of the year. It’s cold (usually), dark, smack dab in the middle of winter and all those bills from Christmas are starting to pile up. In the last couple of years it’s become fairly common knowledge that it’s actually a day that was created by a travel company back in the day to really get people to buy vacations. Well, vacations aren’t even happening this year, and with everything that’s been going on, it’s pretty safe to say we’re all some shade of “blue”. It’s never a bad time to talk about your mental health and to discover ways of taking care of our minds. If you’re looking feeling stressed and looking for some relief, my good friends at Vivid Psychology in Kensington and Marda Loop are hosting online classes in Yoga and Breath Work for only $7 and half of that goes to help mental health causes in our community! Check them out!