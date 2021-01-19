iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for January 19th, 2021

Turtle

Alberta will run out of the COVID Vaccine today, just one month after the first dose was given out. This is because of a delay in Canada’s supply of the Pfizer vaccine with the pharmaceutical company experiencing some production delays. 90,000 doses have been given in the province and people who got their first dose will still be able to get their second dose in the window they have to, but no first dose appointments are being taken right now. In some positive news, our COVID numbers continue to trend down with only 434 new cases yesterday for a 5.4% positivity rate.

*

A woman who was arrested in the Vancouver Island town of Langford and spent several days in custody is giving the jail a 4.5 Star Review. She actually sent a thank you card to the jail guards, who say they have never, in the history of doing their jobs received a personal thank you following someone’s…um…stay. The card reads

 “I was nervous about staying with you guys during my trip to the island, but I wanted to let you know that I appreciated how helpful and kind everyone was. Especially the 4 jailers who do a tough job and are underappreciated by the people in their care. You make a difference.”

No word on what the woman was arrested for, but it definitely wasn’t for her lack of thoughtfulness!

*

This is legit gearing up to be one of the most Dra-MATT-ic seasons of the Bachelor yet. There is a TON of drama going on between the women on the show: fainting, time stealing, date crashing, and pretty heartwrenching self-exit, all in last night’s episode alone! But let’s talk about the emerging light of the show. Our Canadian Girl Serena P! Ohhh my is she ever precious. She had a great one on one with Matt and everyone is applauding her for…having…a…level…head about the whole thing??!?!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Serena’s reaction to finding out Matt had a turtle as a kid was also hilarious and has lots of people debating the merits of turtles as pets.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*

SUPER EXCITING NEWS FOR ONE OF CALGARY'S OWN! Tate McRae is going to be appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon! AMAZING!

 

