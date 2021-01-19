Danaye's Daily Dose for January 19th, 2021

Alberta will run out of the COVID Vaccine today, just one month after the first dose was given out. This is because of a delay in Canada’s supply of the Pfizer vaccine with the pharmaceutical company experiencing some production delays. 90,000 doses have been given in the province and people who got their first dose will still be able to get their second dose in the window they have to, but no first dose appointments are being taken right now. In some positive news, our COVID numbers continue to trend down with only 434 new cases yesterday for a 5.4% positivity rate.

*

A woman who was arrested in the Vancouver Island town of Langford and spent several days in custody is giving the jail a 4.5 Star Review. She actually sent a thank you card to the jail guards, who say they have never, in the history of doing their jobs received a personal thank you following someone’s…um…stay. The card reads

“I was nervous about staying with you guys during my trip to the island, but I wanted to let you know that I appreciated how helpful and kind everyone was. Especially the 4 jailers who do a tough job and are underappreciated by the people in their care. You make a difference.”

No word on what the woman was arrested for, but it definitely wasn’t for her lack of thoughtfulness!

*

This is legit gearing up to be one of the most Dra-MATT-ic seasons of the Bachelor yet. There is a TON of drama going on between the women on the show: fainting, time stealing, date crashing, and pretty heartwrenching self-exit, all in last night’s episode alone! But let’s talk about the emerging light of the show. Our Canadian Girl Serena P! Ohhh my is she ever precious. She had a great one on one with Matt and everyone is applauding her for…having…a…level…head about the whole thing??!?!

Serena P: “I’m falling in like right now, not falling in love.” Is Serena Pitt the most normal, rational, and reasonable contestant we’ve ever heard? Serena, don’t you know you’re supposed to say you’re falling in love after one date on this show? — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) January 19, 2021

Serena P. showing an appropriate level of an attachment for a first date. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/qED30YEkVR — Emily (@JambalayaQ) January 19, 2021

Serena’s reaction to finding out Matt had a turtle as a kid was also hilarious and has lots of people debating the merits of turtles as pets.

Matt: I had a turtle growing up.



Serena: were you a weird kid?



me:#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/PrZLVmMCgX — Dan Emerson 😷 (@dscapp) January 19, 2021

Serena P. just told the bachelor he was weird for having a pet turtle as a child and now I’m wondering what she would say about my pet crayfish from 4th grade who lived on a diet of hot dogs and corn and spent his days chilling in my mom’s old Tupperware container — Katie Guilbo (@KatieGuilbo) January 19, 2021

The turtles at Petsmart after hearing that Serena P. thinks they’re a bad pet to have #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/dQ6n7677rA — pettybachnation (@Pacheltheories) January 19, 2021

*

SUPER EXCITING NEWS FOR ONE OF CALGARY'S OWN! Tate McRae is going to be appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon! AMAZING!