Danaye's Daily Dose for January 20th, 2021

Today is Inauguration Day in the United States with Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th President of American and Kamala Harris officially becoming the first woman Vice-President in history.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will make history today. https://t.co/rWtSOOZDnJ — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 20, 2021

*

The ceremony will start around 9:30 our time and there will be a ton of super star performances from Lady Gaga singing the National Anthem, to J Lo and Garth Brooks also performing. For Breaking Inauguration News, follow our friends at CTV.

*

There will also be a Prime Time special called Celebrating America tonight, hosted by Tom Hanks with performances from Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and the Foo Fighters.

Celebrating America, an inauguration special hosted by Tom Hanks, will air the night of January 20th and feature performances from Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, and more https://t.co/FXQvmPaLWe — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 14, 2021

*

There will be more security than people attending the swearing in ceremony. With COVID restrictions in place, there will be a field of 200,000 flags representing the people who can’t attend. 25,000 troops will be on hand to stop any potential threats.

The sun rises over the National Mall, where a "Field of Flags" represents Americans who cannot attend Joe Biden's inauguration amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Read more: https://t.co/n1ZxqJZ1U8 #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/7LXIUhNe4h — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2021

*

Lady Gaga says she is incredibly honoured to be asked to sing the Star Spangled Banner and sent out a hopeful message of peace on Twitter last night.

I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fATHiJHCq0 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 19, 2021

*

As outgoing President, Donald Trump had the chance to pardon a bunch of convicts serving sentences in jails around America. Joe Exotic, aka Tiger King, was so positive that he would receive a pardon for his 22 year sentence for conspiring to murder Carol Baskin, that he had a limo waiting for him outside the prison. Not just any limo. A 38ft "Monster Ram Truck Limo".

Joe Exotic's legal team tell me they are "100% confident" Trump will pardon the 'Tiger King' from his 22-year criminal sentence. Here's the 38ft "Monster Ram Truck Limo" they've reserved to pick him up. They plan to grab some McRibs immediately after. pic.twitter.com/mK69eGLiBV — Greg Walters (@thegregwalters) January 19, 2021

This is the limo standing by to pick up Joe Maldonado-Passage aka “Tiger King” and “Joe Exotic” from federal prison in Fort Worth if he gets pardoned by President Trump. https://t.co/OooOsNtveD pic.twitter.com/9cJfeEOh4e — ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) January 19, 2021

BREAKING: The full pardon list is here:



notable names:



Kwame Kilpatrick

Lil Wayne

Kodak Black

Steve Bannonhttps://t.co/79ai73lbVQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 20, 2021

*

Absolutely huge Bachelor Nation News breaking last night: Clare and Dale have SPLIT. In the last season of the Bachelorette, Clare cut her Absolutely huge Bachelor Nation News Breaking last night: Clare and Dale have SPLIT. Last season, Bach Veteran Clare cut her time short with all of her other suitors just TWO WEEKS into filming because she was head over heels, absolutely in love, found her forever partner 100% in Dale. Dale posted a statement on his Instagram saying they have decided to go their separate ways. No word from Clare just yet.

Fans of course took to Twitter to share their lack of shock.

the exact moment bachelor nation knew clare and dale would not last long pic.twitter.com/yqxPzevrXQ — horchata 🦋 (@socaIval) January 20, 2021

All of Bachelor nation reacting to Clare and Dale’s break up pic.twitter.com/FTd9jrtKoZ — Kayla Allyne (@kaylala5678) January 19, 2021

*

And SUPER cool to see Calgary’s Own Tate McRae on the International Stage last night, performing on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!