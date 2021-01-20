iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for January 20th, 2021

Clare and Dale

Today is Inauguration Day in the United States with Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th President of American and Kamala Harris officially becoming the first woman Vice-President in history.

 

The ceremony will start around 9:30 our time and there will be a ton of super star performances from Lady Gaga singing the National Anthem, to J Lo and Garth Brooks also performing. For Breaking Inauguration News, follow our friends at CTV.

There will also be a Prime Time special called Celebrating America tonight, hosted by Tom Hanks with performances from Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and the Foo Fighters.

 

 

There will be more security than people attending the swearing in ceremony. With COVID restrictions in place, there will be a field of 200,000 flags representing the people who can’t attend. 25,000 troops will be on hand to stop any potential threats.

 

Lady Gaga says she is incredibly honoured to be asked to sing the Star Spangled Banner and sent out a hopeful message of peace on Twitter last night.

 

As outgoing President, Donald Trump had the chance to pardon a bunch of convicts serving sentences in jails around America. Joe Exotic, aka Tiger King, was so positive that he would receive a pardon for his 22 year sentence for conspiring to murder Carol Baskin, that he had a limo waiting for him outside the prison. Not just any limo. A 38ft "Monster Ram Truck Limo".

 

 

 

 

 

Absolutely huge Bachelor Nation News breaking last night: Clare and Dale have SPLIT. In the last season of the Bachelorette, Clare cut her Absolutely huge Bachelor Nation News Breaking last night: Clare and Dale have SPLIT. Last season, Bach Veteran Clare cut her time short with all of her other suitors just TWO WEEKS into filming because she was head over heels, absolutely in love, found her forever partner 100% in Dale. Dale posted a statement on his Instagram saying they have decided to go their separate ways. No word from Clare just yet.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dale Moss (@dalemoss13)

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans of course took to Twitter to share their lack of shock.

 

And SUPER cool to see Calgary’s Own Tate McRae on the International Stage last night, performing on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!

 

