Danaye's Daily Dose for January 21st, 2021

Joe Biden is officially the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris is the first woman Vice President- couldn’t help but tear up during her swearing in. Such a monumental day for women’s equality. The Inauguration ceremony, with the common theme of ending division and creating unity, was kicked off by Lady Gaga, singing the National Anthem.

At President Biden’s inauguration, Lady Gaga performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.” https://t.co/4gGKCue25u pic.twitter.com/rwUUtb7ICa — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 20, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks also gave fantastic performances, inspiring people to see past their differences and come together as one nation.

Country music legend @GarthBrooks delivers a powerful performance of "Amazing Grace" at the inauguration of US President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/skzuX3oPlY — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) January 20, 2021

Jennifer Lopez sang “America the Beautiful” and “This Land Is Your Land” during the inauguration ceremony for President Joe Biden. https://t.co/EXPUFixUPD pic.twitter.com/9GAJnvSZgw — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 20, 2021

*

A young woman named Amanda Gorman has become one of the most talked about people in the world since yesterday’s Inauguration. The Youth Poet Laureate gave an amazing speech moments after Joe Biden was sworn in and it was so incredibly inspiring.

FULL AMANDA GORMAN POEM:



“We will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one ... There is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”



The 22-year-old is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history: pic.twitter.com/7MWdasnSrx — NBC News NOW (@NBCNewsNow) January 20, 2021

By the end of the day, Amanda’s books reached the #1 and #2 spots on Amazon’s Best Seller list and inspired people flocked to her social media to follow.

*

Bernie Sanders is also trending because of the outfit he chose to wear to the Inauguration. It was a chilly day in Washington and Bernie came prepared in a park and super cozy looking mittens. It turns out the mittens are made by a school teacher in Vermont and given to Bernie a couple years ago. They’re made from old wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles, so very environmentally conscious too!

Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021

these Bernie Sanders memes are the highlight of my day pic.twitter.com/IlajUwMOIa — shum ♥ (@h2overwithlife) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders is always my favorite meme. pic.twitter.com/T4WMdW3bJN — Trevor Pitt (@Trevor_Pitt) January 20, 2021

*

Tom Hanks hosted the evening portion of the Inauguration, Celebrating America.

Tom Hanks: "In truth, Inauguration Day is about much more than the swearing-in of our next national leaders. This day is about witnessing the permanence of our American ideal." #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/QzV18BB1De — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 21, 2021

*

The show celebrated Front Line Workers who have kept the country going over the last year, including delivery drivers, kid philanthropists and medical workers. It also featured some really moving performances.

Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons: Better Days

Tonight, @AntClemons and I were deeply honored to perform our new song, BETTER DAYS, as a celebration of everything this administration represents. There’s a lot of work to do, but I’m feeling hopeful for this country. #Inauguration https://t.co/5UrUAeurxn pic.twitter.com/SyW0487Fp2 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 21, 2021

John Legend: Feeling Good

Today absolutely had us *feeling good*!



Always an honor to have @JohnLegend make us dance, and @chrissyteigen make us laugh. 💃🏼#Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/ip4sUesrrK — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 21, 2021

Demi Lovato Featuring Medical Workers from Across the Country

It's a lovely day around the USA! Thank you @ddlovato for helping America get dancing tonight. 💃🇺🇸 #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/QtRxWg0mQD — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 21, 2021

And Katy Perry closing it all out, performing Firework in front of one of the most spectacular pyrotechnic displays of all time.