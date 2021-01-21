iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

Danaye's Daily Dose for January 21st, 2021

Amanda Gorman

Joe Biden is officially the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris is the first woman Vice President- couldn’t help but tear up during her swearing in. Such a monumental day for women’s equality. The Inauguration ceremony, with the common theme of ending division and creating unity, was kicked off by Lady Gaga, singing the National Anthem.

 

 

Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks also gave fantastic performances, inspiring people to see past their differences and come together as one nation.

 

 

 

*

A young woman named Amanda Gorman has become one of the most talked about people in the world since yesterday’s Inauguration. The Youth Poet Laureate gave an amazing speech moments after Joe Biden was sworn in and it was so incredibly inspiring.

 

 

By the end of the day, Amanda’s books reached the #1 and #2 spots on Amazon’s Best Seller list and inspired people flocked to her social media to follow.

*

Bernie Sanders is also trending because of the outfit he chose to wear to the Inauguration. It was a chilly day in Washington and Bernie came prepared in a park and super cozy looking mittens. It turns out the mittens are made by a school teacher in Vermont and given to Bernie a couple years ago. They’re made from old wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles, so very environmentally conscious too!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*

Tom Hanks hosted the evening portion of the Inauguration, Celebrating America.

 

*

The show celebrated Front Line Workers who have kept the country going over the last year, including delivery drivers, kid philanthropists and medical workers. It also featured some really moving performances.

Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons: Better Days

 

 

John Legend: Feeling Good

 

 

Demi Lovato Featuring Medical Workers from Across the Country

 

 

And Katy Perry closing it all out, performing Firework in front of one of the most spectacular pyrotechnic displays of all time.

 

 

 

Contests

WIN MORE!