Danaye's Daily Dose for January 27th, 2020

The number of active COVID cases continues to decline in Alberta, with just over 8000 through out the province, the lowest it’s been in MONTHS. Doctor Deena Hinshaw revealed that they are looking at restricting interprovincial travel and putting a 14 quarantine into place for people coming from other parts of the country, in hopes of slowing the spread of the new COVID strains.

*

The blows to Alberta’s Oil Industry just keep coming. We knew this one was coming, but yesterday Cenovus began laying off 2000 employees, mostly based in Calgary. This is as a result of the merger between Cenovus and husky.

*

The Bachelorette is making it’s way to Alberta! Yesterday it was revealed that the entire Fairmont Hotel in Jasper had been booked out for 9 weeks starting in February and by the afternoon it was confirmed that the next season of the Bachelorette would be filming there! The production is looking at working with the province to following COVID guidelines and quarantines. Not only is it INSANELY exciting for Bachelor Nation Members of the Province, but it could be huge for tourism- when that gets going again- and hopefully creates some local jobs!

*

Justin Bieber has been hard at work on new music and on Tuesday, the Biebs took to social media and gave an update! In a bunch of Instagram posts, he teased his upcoming sixth studio album, his first since 2020’s Changes. In addition to him posting a photo of him looking over the track listing, without actually showing the track listing, he also posted a video of him playing the drums! No official release date for the album as of yet.