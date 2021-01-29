Danaye's Daily Dose for January 29th, 2021

More bad news over the COVID vaccine. The supply will be reduced yet again and the roll out plan is going to be delayed yet again. Drug Company Pfizer is having production delays and having a hard time holding up the commitment to their contracts with Canada.

Meanwhile, the positive COVID news is that less people are testing positive, with a positivity rate at less than 4% right now, compared to when it was up over 10% in mid December.

*

Premiere Jason Kenney was supposed to be at the press conference yesterday but while here in Calgary at a meeting, there was a big of a security scare. A man climbed the scaffolding outside of city hall where the premiere was meeting and refused to come down, climbing even higher. The man was arrested and Alberta sheriffs were able to secure the premiere and other cabinet members.

*

So many important and meaningful conversations took place yesterday for Bell Let’s Talk Day. Together we helped set a new record with 159,173,435 messages of support this year, driving an additional Bell donation of $7,958,671.75 for mental health initiatives.

It’s critical to have open, honest and healthy discussions around mental health. By retweeting #BellLetsTalk you can make a difference. In case that’s not enough, before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 28, 2021

Today is #BellLetsTalk Day!



For every tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk or view of the official Bell Let’s Talk Day video, Bell will donate 5 cents more to Canadian mental health initiatives ❤️ https://t.co/JZKEv6z69s — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) January 28, 2021

Now more than ever, mental health matters. Join in to help create positive change. #BellLetsTalk — Kelly Ripa (@KellyRipa) January 28, 2021

Now more than ever, taking care of our #mentalhealth is so very important. Let's all join the conversation & make positive changes to help those who are struggling. Help is out there if you need it, please reach out. – Celine xx… #BellLetsTalk https://t.co/4e1WXvx4ia — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 28, 2021

Bridgerton is now the most watched Netflix show of all time. Since it debuted on Christmas Day, 82 million households have watched the saucy 1800’s Gossip Girl. It hit the Top 10 in every country that has Netflix, except Japan…they’re too good for a little bit of trash, I guess. Season Two will begin filming in March. And speaking of Bridgerton, one TikTok user discovered something pretty hilarious this week! Scenes from the Shonda Show and The Crown are shot in the exact same sets! Turns out that the two productions, both Netflix shows, film in some of the same places in the UK! Good eye here!

Justin Bieber just released a new music video for his song “Anyone”! He shared the news on Twitter with a simple caption “You,” along with three hearts and a link to the video. The video stars his gorgeous wife Hailey and features some precious moments between the two of them.

And SNL is back this week! Hosted by John Krasinski with Musical Guest Machine Gun Kelley, the cast has a LOTTTT of material since their last show was December 19th and a few things have gone down since then!