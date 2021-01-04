Danaye's Daily dose for January 4th, 2020

Yet another Albertan Politician has been busted for leaving the country on a vacation, going against provincial orders to stay home and not see anyone. In this case, the MLA from Fort Mac is STILL IN Mexico and that the UCP is trying to contact him to get him home. He’s the sixth Alberta MLA that has been outed for jetting away, joining Tracy Allard, the municipal affairs minister who went to Hawaii because it’s “a family tradition”, on the list of leaders people are NOT impressed with right now.

Alberta's positivity rate of travelling MLAs (9.52%) is now higher than its positivity rate of Covid-19 tests (5%). https://t.co/f0qwyaAO99 — CTV - Chris Epp (@CTVchrisepp) January 4, 2021

A new piece of public art is on display in Grande Prairie. A sign reading “Welcome Home #AlohaAllard” was erected in front of the constituency office of Municipal Affairs Minister and Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard’s office Sunday morning #gpab pic.twitter.com/5slaEFcLdl — Erica Fisher (@ericasia) January 3, 2021

*

Calgarians are joining together to pay tribute to the Police Officer, Sergeant Andrew Harnett, who was killed while on New Years Eve. The CPS put out a tweet addressed to people who were asking what they could do to support them and responded saying they could turn their lights blue or tie blue ribbons around trees in their neighborhood. One Calgary Man has made a beautiful tribute with his Christmas Lights.

Sergeant Harnett was killed when a driver he had pulled over fled the scene, striking him. Two teenagers are now charged with 1st Degree Murder.

*

Alex Trebek’s Final Week of Jeopardy begins tonight. The last five episodes he recorded before passing away in November will be shown and Friday’s episode will include a special tribute to his life. Jeopardy all time champ Ken Jennings will take over as interim host starting next week before an official decision is made.

36 years. Over 8,200 episodes. Countless memories.



Tune in for Alex's last week of shows. pic.twitter.com/0L0ELrh8qy — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 3, 2021

*

A brand new season of The Bachelor kicks off tonight! Matt James gets to meet 32 women, one of which will hopefully be his wife! On tonight’s episode, Matt’s opens up about what’s like to be the first Black Bachelor.

The convos are already getting deep night 1 on #TheBachelor. You won't want to miss this premiere, Monday at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Zrh5aEwt4s — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 2, 2021

It's always SO fun to read all of the contestants on the Bachelor and there is one real stand out this year: one of the women has listed her profession as QUEEN. HA! Read up on all the women vying for Matt's love here!