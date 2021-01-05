Danaye's Daily Dose for January 5th

The Calgary Police will escort the body of fallen officer Sergeant Andrew Harnett through the city today beginning at noon. The procession will travel east on Memorial Drive from Bowness to Forest Lawn starting at about noon. Members of the public are invited to join CPS members as they line the route but ask that all health measures be followed and to keep 6 feet away from each other.

Tonight, we glow blue 💙



In memory of Sgt. Andrew Harnett. pic.twitter.com/3pnVipP8gs — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) January 5, 2021

'Incredibly loyal and giving': Family of slain Calgary police officer releases statement: @Dave_Dormer https://t.co/8Brjwp1g0g — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) January 4, 2021

*

Jason Kenney has fired his chief of staff for taking a holiday out of the country over the Christmas break, and the Alberta MLA’s who also took off have been demoted. They still have their jobs in the legislature but have lost their fancy titles like Minister of Municipal Affairs. A lot of people don’t think they’ve been given enough consequences for breaking the health measures they imposed on Albertans. #ResignKenney remains the top trending thing on Twitter in the province.

BREAKING: Vacation fallout: Kenney announces resignations of MLAs from ministry roles, legislature committees #abpoli #yyc https://t.co/bHuTy89zft — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) January 4, 2021

*

Team Canada will play in the Gold Medal game after blanking Russia 5-0 yesterday. They play against Team USA tonight at 7:30. Alberta has 50/50 fever yet again with last night’s pot hitting over 10 million dollars! Check your tickets if you haven't yet! And if you'd like to get in on the draw for today, you can head here.

*

The Bachelor is back and ooohhh my godddd, we are in for a season! Whoa! Last night’s episode was PACKED with drama and insanely awkward moments, including two women who tripped, a woman who had Matt James “Lady and the Tramp” a piece of spaghetti with her and of course the woman who brought an…um…adult toy with her! WHAT! The season’s early villain is DEFINITELY “Queen” Victoria, who entered the cocktail ceremony calling the other women “B******” and addressing one of them as princess. It looks like the season is going to be SUPER intense with some random women showing up a few episodes in, including a former Bachelor Contestant! WHAT.

This season is about to get...wait for it...DRAMATIC. Mondays on ABC 🌹 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/qKQU0L1XOu — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 5, 2021

*

And if you thought this week’s TV gold peaked on a Monday, you were WRONG! After 7 weeks off, This is Us returns tonight and MAN do we hope Randall gets some answers about his birth parents!