Danaye's Daily Dose for January 6th, 2020

Doctor Deena Hinshaw addressed the province in a press conference for the first time since the holidays. She said she understands the anger from Albertans over the Travel Scandal but asks that we take a deep breath and keep following the health measures, because they have made a difference in the spread of the virus. 843 new cases were announced yesterday.

Mayor Nenshi has admitted that a couple of his staff members travelled to Hawaii during the Christmas holidays. He says that since the province made an agreement with Hawaii about being a safe place for Albertans to travel, he okayed the trips by his staff and but he says he’s incredibly regretful that he didn’t push back harder.

An emotional tribute to fallen Calgary Police Officer Sergeant Andrew Harnett yesterday. Hundreds of police officers and citizens lined Memorial Drive to pay their respects as the body of the officer killed on duty New Years Eve was driven to a funeral home in Forest Lawn.

Ranchman's had to close its doors last fall, but now you can own a piece of the legendary nightclub! Everything from Bar Stools to Bar Light Up signs to the PARTY BUS are up for auction and there's some pretty insane deals! Check out all the auction items here.

Porch Pirates are the WORST. They very rarely get caught. Which is why this video is SO. FREAKING. GOOD. This dude in Brampton, Ont was caught red handed by a home owner and then got STUCK IN A SNOW BANK!!!

Dr Dre was rushed to hospital last night with a brain aneurysm. He’s in Intensive Care, but is obviously doing well enough to release a statement through his Instagram page saying he’s very thankful for all the support and that’s getting excellent care from his medical team.

Divorce rumours for Kim and Kanye are really firing up again. They’ve been swirling for months since they’ve been living apart since last summer, but now Kim has posted multiple photos to her Instagram page not wearing a ring. TMZ is saying they are in couples counselling and trying not to give up but other sources are saying divorce is definitely on the table.