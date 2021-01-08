Danaye's Daily Dose for January 8th, 2020

Premiere Jason Kenney has announced that the current public health restrictions will now remain in effect until at least January 21st. He and Dr Hinshaw both stressed that while case numbers have come down we’ve still got a long way to go, leading the country in cases per capita after Ontario and our death rate is still very high. Bars, Gyms, Restaurants, Salons will all remain closed, but K-12 students will all head back to school as planned.

A Calgary couple are instant millionaires after winning the biggest 50/50 jackpot in Alberta history this week. Hayley McNeil and her partner Kyle won just under 9 million dollars after spending $100 dollars on tickets in the World Junior Gold Medal Game Lottery. They say they’ll pay off debt, help family and travel as soon as they can!

A Calgary with dreams of becoming a professional chef now has a pretty amazing mentor: Gordon Ramsay! Nathan Haverko has been cooking since he was 3 and has been recently posting his creations on Tik Tok. Bounty, one of Ramsay’s sponsors, spotted him and asked if he would do a Tik Tok duet with him! In the duet, Gordon Ramsay watches a video of Nathan making ribs and adds in his little critics. Nathan has now gone up 30 thousand followers and says he hopes to one day own a food truck and his own restaurant.

Alex Trebek's final episode of Jeopardy! will air tonight. It's going to an incredibly emotional watch for so many who grew up watching him and have had him as a staple in their day. The episode will include a tribute to his amazing career and life. Ken Jennings is the first interim host to take over while they decide who will host permanently. The Canadian Academy Of Film and Television tweeted the video of Alex accepting his Lifetime Achievement Award last night.

In honour of the January 8th episode of #Jeopardy!, the final new episode hosted by #AlexTrebek, we are humbled to share this special video of him accepting his Academy Icon Award from the 2020 #CdnScreenAwards.



— The Canadian Academy (@TheCdnAcademy) January 7, 2021

Big new for Calgary’s film scene! Two big productions have agreed to shoot here, including one staring Kate Beckinsale that will air on CBS. It’s a dark comedy called Guilty Party and the Alberta Film and Television Board says this means hundreds of jobs for the province. The other production is crime drama for Paramount TV, no word on casting for that one yet.