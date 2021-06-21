iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

Danaye's Daily Dose for June 21st

For the first time since September, Alberta reported only 100 COVID cases yesterday, with a positivity rate of 1.8%. The province announced Friday that everyone can now book their second dose of the vaccine as long as it’s been 28 days since your last one and since then, 250,000 people have booked their second shot. With us hitting that 70% of the province receiving at least one dose, Alberta will be dropping all health restrictions starting July 1st.

 

 

A super intense situation involving a Calgary K9 Unit at the Calgary Zoo on the weekend. Police were involved in a high speed chase that went from a liquor store in the NE, to Chestermere to Airdie and ended at the zoo. When the suspects started to take off on foot from the parking lot of the zoo, two police dogs were released, one capturing a suspect, but the other unfortunately biting a woman that wasn’t related to the situation. She was treated for her injuries at the scene while five people from the chase were arrested.

 

 

Another woman in the NW was attacked by a coyote over the weekend. The woman was in her yard in Nolan Hill when a coyote bit her on the leg. She was taken to hospital and is expected to be fine. Last week a woman in the same community was bitten by a coyote when she was playing on her driveway with her two young daughters.

 

 

The Bachelorette gets intense tonight as a group date turns into truth revealing revealing session. Last week's episode was also similar, so I think the theme of this season's theme is just "Truth". It feels early for an episode this intense, but it's very clear Katie is looking to weed out the bad dudes ASAP and is super serious about finding a good guy! 

 

 

Today is National Indigenous People's Day. There are some pretty great things happening around the city to celebrate including Telus Spark offering free admission for Indigenous and Metis People and the U of C putting "Campfire Chats" offering education on reconciliation.

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com