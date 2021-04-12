Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, April 12th

More than a thousand people showed up to protest at the controversial Grace Life Church near Edmonton yesterday. After months of holding services with zero health measures in place, fences were put up around it last year. Yesterday people from all over the province, including over 100 people allegedly from Calgary, showed up to protest health restrictions. Things started peacefully but there were a ton of heated exchanges caught on video towards police that were there to make sure things didn’t get out of hand.

More than a thousand people from across Alberta gathered to protest Alberta Health's closure of the church. Amanda Anderson reports. https://t.co/gFzugp5V4o — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) April 12, 2021

Starting today, a major road closure will be taking place on the Trans Canada west of Calgary. The entire highway will be shutdown at Golden and drivers heading into BC will need to take a detour through Radium. The Mayor of Radium is pleading with motorists to please follow the rules of the road and to practice patience as they’re driving through. The closure is expected to be in place until the end of May and will hopefully reopen for daytime traffic for the summer months.

Drivers heading from Alberta west into B.C. are advised of a major construction project that will result in a scenic, but hour-long detour through the Rocky Mountains. @CTVMFranklin https://t.co/1PgKK9rW4L — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) April 12, 2021

Calgary’s Curling Bubble has burst. For over a month, curling has been safely played at Winsport with four different Bonspiels going off without a single COVID case. That all changed Friday night. Almost immediately after Team Canada was eliminated from the Men’s Worlds, multiple positive COVID cases were discovered and the tournament was shutdown for Saturday. After it was confirmed that none of the cases were associated with teams in the playoffs, several games were crammed into yesterday with the final wrapping up after midnight last night. The Women’s Worlds are still set to take place here in Calgary starting April 30th and everyone is already here quarantining.

Calgary Bubble Update #WMCC2021



➡️Four members of three non-playoff teams tested positive during exit testing

➡️Four other teams considered close contacts with the infected individuals

➡️Currently waiting for test results from remaining teams



MORE: https://t.co/0uBvfVV404 pic.twitter.com/LlaZ9Zts9Z — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) April 11, 2021

The biggest thing Olivia Rodrigo is known for is singing about her Drivers License. Well, anyone who drives knows that you’re bound to get a ticket for something! Now it’s Olivia’s turn! She got a parking ticket over the weekend and her reaction was hilarious. She posted the ticket to her Instagram Story with the caption “This Driving S*** isn’t all fun and games”!! HA! I’m sure she’ll be able to afford to pay the fine with all the money she’s made singing about driving.

Olivia Rodrigo has received her first parking ticket. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hISK1bfT51 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 11, 2021

Kid Cudi was the guest musical act on SNL over the weekend and he joined Pete Davidson and Chris Redd to create a song about an often used but barely recognized piece of Hip Hop instrumentation. Weird Little Flute is the song you’ll be singing all day!