Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, April 19th

Alberta is lowering the minimum age to receive the Astra Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine from 55 to 40. This decision is based on growing scientific knowledge about the vaccine & is based on Dr. Hinshaw’s advice. More Info will be coming out today and bookings will open up tomorrow. While this is the vaccine that has caused blood clots in very very rare cases (0.0004% of the time) many health care professionals say the risk is higher if you get COVID (16% chance of getting a blood clot) and with our numbers growing, recommend taking whichever vaccine is available to you.

* * *

Online school begins again for junior and high school students today. Grades 7-12 will be learning from home for the next 2 weeks in hope of slowing the spread of COVID in the classroom. There has also been a major staff shortage because of all the educators that are in isolation and this time will allow isolation times to come to an end. This is really cool, and organization here in the city helped nearly 100 students from lower income families get prepared to learn from home by setting them up with much needed technology.

* * *

A reminder that even though it might not look like it, it is spring and street sweeping starts today! Watch out for the signs in your neighbourhoods and move your vehicle if you have to. And if you think you got away with parking while your block was cleaned because there’s no ticket on your windshield, chances are pretty good one will show up in your mail down the road! The city says they’ll be mailing the violation notices out this year.

* * *

Have you ever found something super cool when you’ve moved into a new place? We’ve heard such cool stories, especially when it comes to people doing renovations, but this might be the coolest ever! A reddit user posted his in-laws discovery after they tore up the carpet in their basement- a massive monopoly game! WHAT?!?! I really hope they decide to leave it uncovered because this is amazing!