Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, April 26th

COVID numbers continue to rise in Alberta, now leading the country in cases per capita. Our weekend numbers hit the same numbers we saw in December at the peak of the second wave, with now 20,000 active cases. Many doctors and medical experts say our current measures are not enough, while our provincial government remains hopeful that the vaccine roll out will do enough to curb the overwhelming of our hospitals. The COVID Committee is meeting this morning to discuss the possibility of new restrictions.

It's been billed as a race between the variants and the vaccines and, currently in Alberta, one side has a sizeable lead. @TimmCTV https://t.co/AUAPZgETth — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) April 26, 2021

The Oscars were handed out last night. It was a pretty sleepy awards show and felt long and dragged out, even though it was nice to see an awards show with a live studio audience! There was no "Play Off Music" to signal award winners it was time to wrap it up, so things got pretty draggy. Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and The Black Messiah and injected a bit of life into the show with his speech, thanking his mom and dad for having sex! HA! His mom's reaction was PRICELESS!

Daniel Kaluuya accepts the #Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role: "There's so much work to do, guys." #Oscars https://t.co/5MWR9oTWsq pic.twitter.com/b0RTBWfAz2 — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya’s mom when he said he was grateful his parents had sex. #Oscars #Oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/EPdzooN7ha — Lincoln Graves (@LincolnGraves) April 26, 2021

More Winners:

Congrats to Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson! The two just became the first Black women to win the Oscar® for Best Makeup & Hairstyling for their work on MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM, alongside Sergio Lopez-Rivera. pic.twitter.com/RTelg2gm2n — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 26, 2021

Chloé Zhao just became the first woman of color to be named Best Director. She is only the second woman ever to win this Oscar, after Kathryn Bigelow (THE HURT LOCKER). — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 26, 2021

* Have any Josh’s in your life? Which one’s the best? Hundreds of Josh’s in Nebraska gathered to battle for title of Best Josh in a Pool Noodle fight over the weekend. The initial challenge mandated that the battle would find only one winner who could claim ownership of the name and everyone else there would have to change theirs to something else. The victor- a little boy nicknamed Tiny Josh…who’s dad is also named Josh. SO dumb and awesome!