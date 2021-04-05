Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, April 5th

A record number of variant COVID19 cases were reported over the weekend, as officials have declared that Alberta is currently in the third wave of COVID19. 44% of the active cases in the province are now the variant strain that originated in the UK. Dr. Hinshaw tweeted an ominious message over the weekend saying the AHS was investigating a “significant” outbreak of the variant from Brazil, but didn’t give any further details, infuriating people over the lack of important information.

We are currently investigating a significant #COVID19AB outbreak in Alberta involving P.1 variants of concern (the variant that originated in Brazil), linked to a returning traveller. (1/4) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) April 3, 2021

Some decent COVID-related news: The largest vaccination site in Alberta will open in downtown Calgary today, taking over the Calgary Convention Centre. As long as we have the supply, the centre will be able to give 5000 shots a day.

Well this is terrible news. Rege Jean-Page will not be returning for the second season of Bridgerton. We know that the next season would be focusing on Lord Anthony Bridgeton, the oldest brother of the Daphne, but we figured The Duke would be there to coach his friend on in his quest for true love! Not the case. Lady Whistledown herself shared the news in an address to her readers.

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

The first Space Jam trailer is FINALLY out! After a bunch of stills and teases of basically micro clips of the movie, we’re finally getting an extended look. SO exciting! Space Jam 2 starring Lebron James will be out on July 16th!

Rapper DMX is on life support after having a heart attack. The 50 year old was rushed to the hospital in New York, on Friday. There have been varying reports on what lead to his hospitalization, with TMZ originally reporting that he suffered a drug overdose, which caused the heart attack, but his lawyer who’s been speaking on his and his family’s behalf has not confirmed that.

DMX is on life support after being rushed to the hospital: "The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl." https://t.co/CZ06Xw0OiR pic.twitter.com/ZBelVnmEIc — E! News (@enews) April 5, 2021

BEAUTY OF THE WEEK:

Every week we dub someone our Beauty of the Week for doing something heroic or just plain awesome. Today we honour a little boy who saved his sister’s life when she was choking on a chicken nugget while they were driving! He actually credits John Cena with being the person who taught him how to help someone who’s choking after he watched him on a kids TV show. Well done, little buddy!