Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, August 16th

It is SUPER smoky in Calgary this morning. Our air quality is listed as high risk and visibility is really low. A fire near Kelowna is out of control and many residents on that city have been evacuated.

This beast is gnawing it’s way into West Kelowna now. pic.twitter.com/A7oFWcBKOQ — Mike (@Midnightrider98) August 16, 2021

A fire that broke out near Deadman’s Flats over the weekend was determined to be sparked by humans. Thankfully crews were able to get that under control. Rain and cooler temps are on the way.

Smoke from wildfires to the west is reducing air quality in Calgary and much of Alberta. @dave_dormer https://t.co/tcGg4g8Q0o — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) August 15, 2021

The Federal Election is officially under way. After months of speculation and then the worst kept secret that was spilled last week, Justin Trudeau called the election yesterday. We’ll head to the polls on September 20th, exactly four weeks before the municipal election.

BREAKING: Trudeau calls federal election, voters to go to the polls Sept. 20: https://t.co/gzO1JMKPdc — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) August 15, 2021

Bachelor in Paradise premieres tonight and after 2 years without it, we are SO excited!! Some of the old standby’s that have been on the show a few times will return like Joe and Kendall, but we also get to see a few people from Bachelorette Katie and Tayshia’s seasons! Oh and David Spade is hosting tonight’s episode!

David Spade's got jokes! See him guest host the premiere of #BachelorInParadise TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/q2mTGE4rbO — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 16, 2021

The creator of This is Us has revealed that the last season of This is Us is going to be an emotional one. Dan Fogelman says that when he was pitching the storyline to producers, people were bawling their eyes out and a bunch of them actually had to turn their cameras off they were crying so hard. He admits that HE even got choked up while writing the season, saying the only time that's ever happened to him was when (SPOILER ALERT!!!!) William died. It sounds like we've got a bit of time to prepare ourselves as rumour is the season won't start until January, but that the episodes WILL air consecutively. You can read more of what Fogelman and some of the cast members are saying about the season here.