Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, August 23rd

Starting today, students who go to a Calgary Board of Education School will be able to register for online school. The CBE has decided to make online learning an option again as COVID cases continue to rise in the province. Grades 1-12 can request to be transferred to the CB-e-learn program which will start on September 7th.

Starting tomorrow, parents can request to have their child transfer to CBe-learn instead of in-person classes. https://t.co/3ScxhV7ZNy — 660 NEWS Calgary (@660NEWS) August 22, 2021

Team Canada is 2-0 at the International Women’s Hockey Championship that’s being played right here in Calgary right now! They absolutely dominated Russia yesterday, beating them 5-1…shots on next were 62-7. Whoa. Team Canada plays against Switzerland tomorrow afternoon as the tournament continues over the net week.

In their second preliminary round game at the IIHF #WomensWorlds in Calgary, Team Canada 🇨🇦 came out on top with a 5-1 win over Team ROC! 🔥🔥



➕ Next up they will face Switzerland on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET 🏒



Skate into the game details 👉 https://t.co/t3fdiZQRKM pic.twitter.com/T0lk7gIiIm — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 23, 2021

Kylie Jenner is having another baby. This will be her second baby TMZ's source said that Jenner is in the "very early stages" of her pregnancy. A source told US Weekly, “She has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant. She has always wanted another kid close to Stormi’s age.” Jenner and Scott rekindled their romantic relationship this year after they broke up in 2019.

Jeopardy! is looking for a new host again! Mike Richards, long time producer of the show, stepped down after a ton of people who worked with him came out and said he’s just not a good guy. So now the search is on again and Ryan Reynolds is wading into the debate over who it should be! In a tweet, he wrote about how fans on the internet REALLY wanted him to play Deadpool, constantly tweeting about it from 2013-2015…well they of course eventually got their way and the rest is history! He ended the tweet with a Hi, @ Levar Burton, the Reading Rainbow host that the internet REALLY wants to be the host of the show! Hopefully they make a decision on that soon!

Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015 Deadpool would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him. It was awkward because I agreed with them but the studio didn’t see it. Ultimately the fans won and the rest is glorious history. I’m forever grateful.



Hi @levarburton — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 20, 2021

Bachelor in Paradise returns tonight! In fact we actually get FOUR WHOLE HOURS of the guiltiest pleasure on earth this week! Two hours tonight, two tomorrow night. According to IMDB, David Spade is guest hosting AGAIN tonight, which is fantastic news because he did such an amazing job last week and according to the promo, things are going to heat up with Demi’s return to paradise!

Ok Demi we see you 👀 pic.twitter.com/l8WlQmzlwp — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 21, 2021

By now you've seen the Milk Crate Challenge all over the internet, where people stack milk crates into a pyramid and then try to climb over them. More often than not, the person falls, and it looks painful. But this woman absolutely takes it to the NEXT LEVEL and does the challenge wearing some pretty high heels!