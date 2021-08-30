Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, August 30th

It’s a big week as we head closer to all students being back to school! U of C students and SAIT students spent the weekend moving into res. At SAIT the usual unloading of boxes and getting settled was paired with one extra step this year- rapid testing. All students were tested before moving in and special isolation suites were available for anyone who tested positive. Mount Royal students will move in starting this upcoming weekend.

Thousands of families are packing up boxes and vehicles this weekend as they prepare to move post-secondary students into their new Calgary digs. @TimmCTV https://t.co/aTuvQZDjeN — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) August 29, 2021

The state of Louisiana is dealing with the aftermath of a massive hurricane that slammed into them yesterday. The entire city of New Orleans Is completely without power and some people have been reaching out for help over social media after becoming trapped in the attics of their homes that have been flooded.

Kanye West’s Donda is finally out. It’s a LONG listen with 26 songs totally over two hours, including features from Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Travis Scott and Ariana Grande. Kanye has spoken out on social media saying that the record label actually released the album without his approval.

On Friday afternoon McDonald’s tweeted that something we’ve all been asking for will be returning to it’s menu and the calls for McPizza’s comeback of course spread like crazy!! McDonald’s dashed everyone’s hopes yesterday “it’s not mcpizza. think more spice, less slice,”. We’ll find out what it is tomorrow, but now people are thinking it’s the return of spicy nuggets.

THE THING U HAVE BEEN ASKING FOR ARRIVES 08.31.2021 — McDonald’s🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) August 27, 2021

it’s not mcpizza. think more spice, less slice. gonna marathon Ted Lasso and relax now. see u monday. — McDonald’s🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) August 28, 2021

We’re finding out this morning when one of Netflix’s biggest shows is coming back! The third season of You will premiere on October 15th, following the bookstore owner turned serial killer played by Penn Badgley. The teaser trailer has all the creepy intense vibes and features him talking to his new baby!