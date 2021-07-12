iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, July 12th

Drake On a Date

A 28 year old man is in critical condition after being hit by a C-Train in the Victoria Park/Stampede Tunnel early Saturday morning. He was in the tunnel North of the station when he was hit around 3 am and police say impairment on the part of the victim was a factor.

 

A Stampede Breakfast was held in honour of First Responders who have been working tirelessly through the pandemic. The Ismaili Muslim Community Breakfast has been open to the public for the last 24 years and usually serves 5000 people, but this year, they chose to serve breakfast to those working the frontlines. Mayor Nenshi was on hand and said he was feeling pretty choked up being able to thank firefighters and paramedics personally for their service this last year and every day.

 

It’s Day 4 of the Calgary Stampede, some of the events include a Pancake Breakfast at Cross Iron Mills, Brett Kissel at Nashville North and Default on the Stampede Summer Stage.

Marvel's Black Widow has set a new pandemic record over the weekend, earning $80 million at the US box office and another $78 million internationally. The movie starring Scarlet Johannsen also earned $60 million through Disney Premier Plus Access, with customers paying an extra $30 to see the movie. F9 was second at the box office with nearly $11 million.  Vin Diesel's latest Fast and Furious film has earned over $541 million worldwide since its premiere three weeks ago.

 

Sir Richard Branson has become to first Billionaire to make it to space. His Virgin Galactic Unity Ship successfully rocketed to the edge of space yesterday morning. He’s now part of a group of just 600 people in humanity’s history to go to space, most of which of course have been astronauts and scientists. Sir Branson was supposed to take his trip later this summer but after hearing Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is about to take the flight as well, he bumped things up, winning the zany billionaire space race.

Details about an over the top date that Drake took a woman on last week are emerging. On Thursday, he rented out Dodgers Stadium in LA to go on a date with model Johanna Leia. A local news helicopter caught him having dinner with Leia. No word on if she's a huge baseball fan or why that was his the venue he chose to use as a grand gesture, but she did post on story saying " Take time to do what makes your soul happy. 

 

 

