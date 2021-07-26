iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, July 26th

Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen in northeast Calgary Sunday evening. Juliet Bero was last seen around 7:55 p.m. running from a playground at 157 Skyview Link NE, according to police. They added witnesses saw her running towards a townhouse complex at the intersection of Skyview Parade and Skyview Link NE. More Info:

The threat of wildfires is hitting even closer to home. A fire was sparked near Lac Des Arcs on Friday afternoon and crews spent most of the weekend fighting to contain it. It’s classified as “held” now, thankfully. There are 58 fires burning in our province and nearly 300 burning in BC with help from the weather in sight, so expect more smoky days.

Waking up to another medal for Team Canada. Jessica Klimkait the first woman to win an Olympic judo medal for Canada. Team Canada’s female swimmers had an amazing first weekend at the Tokyo Olympics! We brought home silver in the 4 X 100 women’s race that included Red Deer’s Rebecca Smith and Gold in the 100 M Fly.

It's the Men Tell All Episode of the Bachelorette tonight where Katie has a chance to call out the guys who wronged her and reunite with precious Andrew!

