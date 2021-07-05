iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, July 5th

A memorial at the scene of Friday’s horrific house fire in Chestermere continues to grow. Flowers and teddy bears have been left in tribute of the 7 family members who were killed. A vigil was held outside of the home Saturday night and a Go Fund Me in support of the man and four children who survived has reached $50,000.

 

Wild weather on Friday night kept emergency crews super busy! Following Friday’s thunderstorm, the Calgary Fire Department says it responded to over 200 calls, meaning every single truck was out attending to an emergency triggered by the storm. Some of the issues included two houses being struck by lightening, flash flooding trapping people in their cars and a section of a NE strip mall collapsing and disrupting a gas line. Residents in Evergreen got hammered by hail with a ton people reporting damage to their houses.

 

City Council will debate whether or not they should get rid of the mask bylaw today. It’s the last major health restriction in place in Calgary after the province lifted all restrictions on July 1st. Councillors are split on the issue with some saying we should keep masks in place until we’re sure the Delta variant isn’t getting out of control. Regardless of today’s vote, masks will still be required on transit, taxis and ride-shares and at health care facilities.

 

Starting today Fully Vaccinated Canadians will be able to skip the 14 day quarantine when returning from outside of the country. Travellers will have to use an app called Arrive Can to show the details of their vaccination as well as a Negative Covid test when they return back to Canada.

 

 

We got another super fun look at the upcoming Space Jam Sequel! Porky Pig spitting hot rhymes in a sweet rap battle! Space Jam New Legacy hits theatres on July 16th!

 

