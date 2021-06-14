iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, June 14th

CalgaryPool

We’re under a heat warning in Calgary! We’ll be hitting 30 today, but it looks like we’ll start to cool down tomorrow to highs in the low 20’s.

* * *

Jason Kenney announced that Alberta is launching an Open For Summer Covid Vaccine lottery. He says that anyone who has already received their shot or does so within 7 days of us hitting the benchmark of 70% of the population being immunized will be entered to win one of three million dollar prizes. The province will be announcing plans on how you can register at today’s press conference. 166 new COVID cases were reported in the province yesterday and the positivity rate sits at 2.8%.

 

 

 

 

* * *

What kind of amazing timing is this?! Calgary's Indoor Pools and Wading Pools are open TODAY! You have to book an appointment for a 60 minute session at indoor spots and wading pools and spray parks are under reduced capacity. Here's a list of the spots you can head to cool off today:

POOLS:

  •  Canyon Meadows Aquatic & Fitness Centre
  •  Glenmore Aquatic Centre
  •  Inglewood Aquatic Centre
  •  Killarney Aquatic & Recreation Centre
  •  Sir Winston Churchill Aquatic & Recreation Centre
  •  Thornhill Aquatic & Recreation Centre

SPRAY PARKS AND WADING POOLS:

  •  West Confederation Park
  •  Prairie Winds Park and wading pool
  •  Rotary Park
  •  South Glenmore Park (Variety Park)
  •  Valleyview Park
  •  Bowness Park and wading pool

You can book your spot here.

 

 

* * *

A woman in NW Calgary is warning other residents about aggressive coyotes. The Nolan Hill resident was playing with her kids on their front driveway when a coyote ran up and bit her leg. She was treated in hospital for the bite and says the whole thing left her pretty shaken up. A lot of Nolan Hill residents have been spreading the word about coyotes in their yards and running through the street. If you see one, you’re supposed to make a lot of noise, act big and slowly back away.

 

 

* * *

Things are getting dirty on The Bachelorette in more ways than one tonight! The group date involves the men shirtless mud wrestling in cowboy hats, but it also looks like the drama starts up as Katie confronts a guy who (wait for it...) IS THERE FOR THE WRONG REASONS.

 

 

 

 

 

