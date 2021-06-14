Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, June 14th

We’re under a heat warning in Calgary! We’ll be hitting 30 today, but it looks like we’ll start to cool down tomorrow to highs in the low 20’s.

Environment Canada issued an extreme heat warning for Calgary and areas east of the city Sunday, the warning is set to last for a few days. @CTVCalgary https://t.co/QVhpYopDGJ — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 14, 2021

* * *

Jason Kenney announced that Alberta is launching an Open For Summer Covid Vaccine lottery. He says that anyone who has already received their shot or does so within 7 days of us hitting the benchmark of 70% of the population being immunized will be entered to win one of three million dollar prizes. The province will be announcing plans on how you can register at today’s press conference. 166 new COVID cases were reported in the province yesterday and the positivity rate sits at 2.8%.

Getting a COVID-19 shot in Alberta will soon be your 'shot' at winning upwards of $1 million plus a number of other prizes. @CTVMarkVillani https://t.co/iPzDUqfH74 — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 13, 2021

Announcing the #OpenForSummer lottery!



If you were putting off booking your first vaccine dose, or waiting for a reason to book, here it is:

Your shot is your shot at $1 million.



Book now! https://t.co/oY4ZqAeg1j pic.twitter.com/kSzWCoWz9z — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) June 13, 2021

* * *

What kind of amazing timing is this?! Calgary's Indoor Pools and Wading Pools are open TODAY! You have to book an appointment for a 60 minute session at indoor spots and wading pools and spray parks are under reduced capacity. Here's a list of the spots you can head to cool off today:

POOLS:

Canyon Meadows Aquatic & Fitness Centre

Glenmore Aquatic Centre

Inglewood Aquatic Centre

Killarney Aquatic & Recreation Centre

Sir Winston Churchill Aquatic & Recreation Centre

Thornhill Aquatic & Recreation Centre

SPRAY PARKS AND WADING POOLS:

West Confederation Park

Prairie Winds Park and wading pool

Rotary Park

South Glenmore Park (Variety Park)

Valleyview Park

Bowness Park and wading pool

You can book your spot here.

We saw at line-up before the 6am opening at Sir Winston Churchill's pool 🏊‍♀️



City of Calgary recreation centres reopen for swimming, workouts https://t.co/0cSejarHFZ — Stephanie Thomas (@StephThomasCTV) June 14, 2021

* * *

A woman in NW Calgary is warning other residents about aggressive coyotes. The Nolan Hill resident was playing with her kids on their front driveway when a coyote ran up and bit her leg. She was treated in hospital for the bite and says the whole thing left her pretty shaken up. A lot of Nolan Hill residents have been spreading the word about coyotes in their yards and running through the street. If you see one, you’re supposed to make a lot of noise, act big and slowly back away.

A Calgary woman spent Friday night in hospital after an encounter with an urban coyote -- and she's not the first to complain of an animal issue in the northwest. @TimmCTV https://t.co/XhgPmrSWAJ — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) June 14, 2021

* * *

Things are getting dirty on The Bachelorette in more ways than one tonight! The group date involves the men shirtless mud wrestling in cowboy hats, but it also looks like the drama starts up as Katie confronts a guy who (wait for it...) IS THERE FOR THE WRONG REASONS.

Love is messy...so let's get down and dirty tomorrow on #TheBachelorette. pic.twitter.com/yEgdLhILaj — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 13, 2021