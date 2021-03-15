Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, March 15th

Two young children are missing from Cochrane and police believe they were taken by their Grandma and Aunt. The 5 year old and 2 year old were not returned to their father when they were supposed to be and now police are looking for them. Police don’t believe the girls are in danger but asks anyone who may know where they are to contact them.

The Calgary Zoo made a sad announcement over the weekend. One of their most popular penguins, King Tut passed away. Zoo keepers say he had been sick since January and say they are heartbroken to have to say goodbye to the beloved King Penguin.

(1/5) One of the hardest things we have to do at the Calgary Zoo is to say goodbye to the animals we love and care for. Yesterday, despite ongoing and constant nursing care, our beloved 10-year old king penguin “Tut” succumbed to multiple organ failure. pic.twitter.com/mvqpan2htn — Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) March 12, 2021

History was made last night at the Grammys as Beyoncé maintains her throne and Queen status –as if there was ever a question she would lose it! She became the most Grammy-awarded singer of all time with 28 after she won Best R&B Performance of the Year for "Black Parade."

With a win for Best R&B Performance at Sunday night's 63rd Grammy Awards, Beyoncé made history. Our #GRAMMYs Review: https://t.co/OXBL2UUb1J — iHeartRadio Canada (@iHeartRadioCA) March 15, 2021

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter is also a Grammy winner now! "Brown Skin Girl" won Best Music Video.

With a win for folklore, Taylor Swift also made history becoming the first woman to win Album of the Year three times.

Billie Eilish won Record of the Year and dedicated her award to Megan Thee Stallion, saying she deserved the award.

Congratulations to Billie Eilish on the Record of the Year Win!



HERE ARE ALL THE WINNERS from the 2021 #GRAMMYs https://t.co/HgRkriDUOz — iHeartRadio Canada (@iHeartRadioCA) March 15, 2021

Megan definitely didn’t go away empty handed, she won Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Check out full Grammy coverage right here on Virgin Radio Calgary! We've also got the winners list here.

The Bachelor Finale is TONIGHT! Matt’s mom meets his final two ladies and it sounds like she stirs things up pretty good, making Matt question the entire thing!

It's the biggest decision of Matt's life 💍🌹 pic.twitter.com/dBbD4tPSR6 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 14, 2021

We should also find out who the next Bachelorette is during the After the Final Rose special! It’ll be hosted by someone other than Chris Harrison for the first time ever as Emmanuel Acho steps in following Chris’ racism controversy. It sounds like Chris will remain gone from the show for the foreseeable future as Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been brought on to host the next season of The Bachelorette.