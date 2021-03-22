Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, March 22nd

Calgary police have charged a woman with a racially motivated hate crime after another woman was beaten and her hijab torn while out for a walk in Prince’s Island Park. Two women were walking at Prince’s Island Park yesterday afternoon when another woman approached them, yelling racial slurs and punching one of the women to the ground.

A Muslim woman was punched, kicked and had her religious head covering pulled in what police are calling a racially motivated attack in Calgary's Prince's Island Park. #yyc @StephThomasCTV https://t.co/D7aGpHud6y — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) March 22, 2021

An Anti-Lockdown rally turned ugly in Calgary over the weekend. Viral videos who massive crowds of thousands of people not social distanced or wearing masks, clogging the Peace Bridge for at least 30 minutes, according to some eye witness accounts. There's also a photo that's gone viral of a man who is part of the Freedom Rally hitting a counter protester who was in a wheelchair. A Calgary City Councillor says they will be asking questions of the Calgary Police about the patrolling of this events.

We have @CalgaryPolice Commission meeting this Tuesday & rest assured questions will be asked about the potential need to pivot in strategic response to public protest in this circumstance, to the alleged punching of a person in a wheelchair, & about the thin blue line patch. https://t.co/IL16qpccLd — Gian-Carlo Carra (@gccarra) March 21, 2021

The province is seeing a pretty sharp rise in COVID cases, reporting over a thousand over the weekend, with the highest number of variant cases being discovered yesterday- 184 in one day. Today is the earliest day the province can look at moving to Phase 3 of reopening. There are 282 cases in hospital, and the benchmark for moving to the next phase is hospitalizations under 300, however with now 1000 variant cases in the province now, that may not happen. We expect to hear something from the province either way today. Phase 3 would allow casinos, movie theatres and bingo halls to reopen and would also allow indoor social gatherings with restrictions.

Students at Central Memorial High will be learning online this week due to a recent spike in COVID cases. The school is in outbreak status and having this week at home, which leads into spring break next week, will give two weeks to hopefully slow the spread there.

Students at Central Memorial High School will be studying at home for the rest of this week.https://t.co/8nrLjJTSvn — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) March 22, 2021

Kylie Jenner is taking the heat for asking fans to help pay her makeup artist's medical bills. The BILLIONAIRE asked people to pitch in for $60,000 needed for Samuel Rauda's surgery after he was thrown from a moving car. People on social media called Kylie out saying for her to cover the bill would be asking her to give up 0.000006% of her net worth, or like someone who's worth 100K not being willing to pay 56 cents to save a friend's life.

Folks are defending Kylie Jenner by pointing out she donated $5,000 to her makeup artist's medical GoFundMe. Her net worth is $900M.



So, that's 0.000006% of her net worth.



If your net worth were, say, $100k, it would be like donating 56 cents. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 21, 2021

Whew. Okay, not that we got through all of that, you probably need a pick me up! How about the most Monday Morning Motivation-y video of all time!? Woody Belfort is a disability advocate and his Instagram page is full of incredible feats of strength and determination, including this video of him wall climbing in his wheel chair. INCREDIBLE.