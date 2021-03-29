Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, March 29th

Yikes, how bout that wind?! It was so windy yesterday that a tanker truck flipped over on the QEII near Claresholm yesterday afternoon, causing a grassfire in the field. There were also three massive grassfires burning near Lethbridge yesterday. And in such a Berta move, a snowstorm blew threw last night, helping to control the fires.

Evacuation order ended for southern Alberta village after wildfire deemed 'contained'https://t.co/yRky5AKlg1 — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) March 29, 2021

*

Hundreds of Calgarians turned out for the Stop Asian Hate rally yesterday afternoon. Rallies were held across Canada and the US to stand up against the Anti-Asian Racism that has been growing over the last year. Organizers of the rally say much of the animosity towards Asian-Canadians has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they’ve seen incidences of that all through out Calgary.

UPDATED: Hundreds gather for 'Stop Asian hate' rally in Calgaryhttps://t.co/Y8cXRnvmF6 — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) March 29, 2021

*

A super scary weekend for Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello! Their house was broken into WHILE THEY WERE HOME! Yikes! The suspect took off pretty quickly when they realized the couple was actually inside, but not before grabbing the keys to Shawn’s Mercedes and taking off with it. No arrests have been made just yet.

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Home Broken Into, His G-Wagon Stolen https://t.co/nvLWIexvhX — TMZ (@TMZ) March 28, 2021

*

Justin Bieber surprised fans by dropping the deluxe version of his album Justice on Friday night, featuring 6 more new songs. He also celebrated his latest single Peaches by getting a new tattoo…a peach right on his neck. His mom didn’t seem to care for the new ink, commenting on his Instagram post “Don’t You Have Enough Yet?” Even when you’re one of the biggest celebrities in the world, your mama can STILL be disappointed in your actions! HA!

Ariana Grande has released a new song! Check out POV.

Rege Jean Page has won the first acting award for Bridgerton! The actor who plays everyone’s favourite duke took home outstanding actor at the NAACP Image Awards over the weekend. He actually managed to beat out Sterling K Brown from This is Us, which is pretty amazing. The Image Awards honour Black Talent and Viola Davis also took home two awards. She spoke about the importance of the awards show.

"What I will say about Hollywood is the same thing that I say about Black history: Actors and artists of color, we are artists. We belong in the same conversion as everyone else, and it's because a lot of times we are forgotten or not held in as much esteem as sometimes our white counterparts, is why we need the NAACP Image Awards”