Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, March 8th

Oprah’s Interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aired last night and some of the things they revealed were super shocking. Markle opened up about her struggles with mental health and revealed there were concerns about their son Archie’s skin colour before he was born. They wouldn’t reveal WHO those conversations were with, but Oprah did confirm that it WASN’T the Queen who expressed those concerns. Meghan said that there were such incredibly dark moments that at times she didn’t want to live anymore. Some other shocking revelations: Prince Charles has ignored Harry's Phone Calls since they announced they were stepping away, they have been cut off financially by the Royal Family and Prince Harry felt trapped by the monarchy. Some happy news to come from the interview: Harry and Meghan revealed that they are having a baby girl! You can read more of the interview here.

Today is International Women's Day! The theme this year is CHOOSE TO CHALLENGE. Choose to challenge Gender Bias and Inequality. Choose to Challenge your normal way of thinking. Choose to challenge yourself to celebrate the accomplishments of other women. I am so honoured to have been able to do just that for the last two years. Today is the 2nd Anniversary of A Woman a Day YYC, an Instagram Platform that highlights a different Calgary woman every single day. Over the last two years, I've been able to honour 730 different Calgary women and it is SO inspiring to see the amazing ways they are involved in our community. I challenged myself to create a positive corner of the social media world where hopefully people would not compare or compete with each other, but where we could celebrate the accomplishments of others and encourage community. I had no idea how it would go, but I am so incredibly proud of what it's become. Hearing from women that it’s the first thing they read in the morning for a boost or from other women who were inspired to branch out and try new things will always make me tear up. It's become so much more than just another PAGE, it's blossomed into a place where women come together to connect, lift each other up and to have their stories heard. Happy IWD, all. Remember, your story matters and your voice deserves to be heard.

Just a small example of some of the women I've featured. Click here to read about more inspiring women!