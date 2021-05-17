Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, May 17th

A man who’s running Mayor of Calgary was arrested over the weekend. He was taken into custody Saturday for breaking the rules against illegal gathering It’s the same candidate who also has a restraining order against him, ordering him to stay away from all Alberta Health Services Employees after making some pretty terrifying threats against them.

Premier Jason Kenney says he is glad to see that action has been taken against Kevin J. Johnston, a man running for the mayor's chair in the city of Calgary. @CTVMFranklin https://t.co/sfieMytxHE — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) May 17, 2021

Today is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphonia, Interphobia and Transphobia. It's a day to remember those for who lost their lives for being who they are and loving who they love and also to raise awareness to fight back against discrimination.

Today is the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia. This worldwide celebration of gender and sexually diverse communities is an important reminder that none of us are free until all of us are. #WeAreCalgaryPride pic.twitter.com/vSUdbtWdh8 — Calgary Pride (@CalgaryPride) May 17, 2021

There is a new dating app that matches you with people based on your musical tastes! We think this is BRILLIANT! Music can really bring people together and it would be nice to date someone who has similar musical tastes, especially when it comes to going to concerts! We're actually hearing from people who have broken up with someone and a big reason for the end of the relationship was the music they loved, or hated. The app is called Vinylly

Nick Jonas had to be hospitalized on Saturday night after injuring himself on the set of his new show. No word on what happened to Nick, but did say it was serious enough that he had to be taken by ambulance to a local hospital. After a night in the hospital, Nick returned home on Sunday night (May 16) and is expected to appear during the live show of The Voice on Monday night.

Nick Jonas Injured On Set and Hospitalized https://t.co/Vz9Amdlj3i — TMZ (@TMZ) May 17, 2021

The Season Finale of SNL took place over the weekend. Olivia Rodrigo should just be the musical guest for the rest of eternity. She SLAYED it. Keegan Michael Key was the host and even though it's been a year since The Last Dance documentary came out, they NAILED an "Extended Scene" from that show and it was SO funny!