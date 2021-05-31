Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, May 31st

A vigil was held in Calgary on Saturday night in remembrance of the 215 children whose remains were discovered at the Kamloops Residential School last week. Hundreds of pairs of children’s shoes were laid on the steps of City Hall, a heartbreaking symbol of the horrific tragedy that was uncovered.

A vigil meant to draw awareness to and remember the children whose remains were found at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., drew hundreds of people to Calgary city hall Saturday evening. @CTVMFranklin https://t.co/e5BVwOEGl3 — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) May 30, 2021

Mayor Nenshi has called for all the flags at City Hall to be flown at half mast in remembrance for these children, and all those who suffered at the hands of Residential Schools in Canada. He encouraged Calgarians to educate themselves on not only a very dark part of Canada’s history, but also about the injustices done to Indigenous Communities still to this day. In his social media post he included some great resources for that and also suggested that residents speak up in support of Indigenous people to our political leaders.

If you’re just starting to learn about the history of Residential Schools in Canada, you’re not alone. It’s not something that’s widely talked about and isn’t widely covered in our education systems. Here’s a really informative post from On Canada Project on Instagram.

Businesses are getting set to reopen tomorrow as Stage One of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy begins. Salons, Barber Shops, Tattoo Shops and Spas are all able to get back to business tomorrow, anything considered a personal service. Patios are also able to open again tomorrow. Over the weekend we crossed the threshold for Stage 2- 60% of people over the age of 12 are now vaccinated with their first doses and there are less than 500 people in hospital, so the next phase may start as early as June 10th.

First doses surge to 60 per cent, moving Alberta closer to second stage of reopening by June 10 #COVID19AB https://t.co/WS0T4YJvjC — Calgary Herald (@calgaryherald) May 28, 2021

A heads up as you head out for the day! Slow down in residential areas! As of today speed limits in Calgary neighbourhoods have dropped from 50 km/h unless otherwise posted, to 40 km/h. If you’re confused about whether or not the streets you drive on every day are affected, the city has a simple search map you can use, check it out here.

It's the last week of 50 km/h speed limit on most residential streets in Calgary https://t.co/d3NgNBG0AX — Kelliwithaj (@Kjelliwithaj) May 26, 2021

Ed Sheeran and Courtney Cox have recreated the famous Ross and Monica Dance Scene from Friends!