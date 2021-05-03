Danaye's Daily Dose for Monday, May 3rd

A couple thousand people attended a rodeo near Bowden this weekend, the same day the province saw record breaking COVID numbers. The rodeo was held on private property as the town itself refused to be a part of it and the RCMP are looking at if any charges will be laid against organizers. Photos from the event show people crammed together, with absolutely no masking. Many that attended say they were there as a way of speaking out against the province’s health restrictions. Meanwhile, Alberta now has a record breaking number of active cases- 22,000 after over 4000 were reported on the weekend.

The Alberta Legislature has been put on pause for 2 weeks. The House Speaker says with rising COVID cases, it’s not safe for MLA’s to travel from around the province to Edmonton. It’s not because any of them have COVID, but they’re doing it as a precaution. Anyone else weirded out that schools are being denied the right to go to online learning because cases are running rampant but a bunch of elected grown ups can stay home because they’re scared? What is happening?!

WATCH: The UCP government temporarily paused proceedings for two weeks – a move the opposition expressed concern over:https://t.co/9QZEgezsZt — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) May 3, 2021

Billy Eilish is on the cover of Vogue Magazine and looking VERY glamourous! In the article she talks about being over women being judged for what they wear, which she has for a really long time. “Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.” she says. “It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f**k it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.” In the interview, Billy talks about everything from her new music to living life on her own terms. Her new single Your Power just dropped last week and her new album will be out July 30th.

.@BillieEilish stars on the June 2021 cover of British Vogue. Photographed by Craig McDean and styled by Dena Giannini. Read the interview in full: https://t.co/PUkoqDFXtZ pic.twitter.com/dbPFImlC2I — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 2, 2021

Will Smith has posted a VERY relatable photo on Instagram. He posted a photo saying he's in the worst shape of his life, and honestly, aren't most of us? HA! The comments from fellow celebrities are priceless, with some taking the chance to laugh alongside Will and others thanking him for his honesty!